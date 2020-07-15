Citing educational risks, scientific panel urges that schools reopen

Online learning is ineffective for most elementary school children and special-needs children, the panel of scientists and educators concluded.

Chairs stacked in an empty classroom at Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga., where the district plans to spend $200,000 on desk partitions, July 7, 2020. School administrators are struggling with the head-spinning logistical and financial challenges of retrofitting buildings, adding staff members and protective gear to cope with the coronavirus. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)
–Audra Melton / The New York Times, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Apoorva Mandavilli,
New York Times Service
July 15, 2020 | 12:59 PM

Wading into the contentious debate over reopening schools, an influential committee of scientists and educators Wednesday recommended that, wherever possible, younger children and those with special needs should attend school in person.

Their report — issued by the prestigious National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, which advises the nation on issues related to science — is less prescriptive for middle and high schools but offered a framework for school districts to decide whether and how to open, with help from public health experts, families and teachers.

The committee emphasized common-sense precautions, such as hand-washing, physical distancing and minimizing group activities, including lunch and recess.

Advertisement

But the experts went further than guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other groups, also calling for surgical masks to be worn by all teachers and staff members during school hours and for cloth face coverings to be worn by all students, including those in elementary school.

Regular symptom checks should be conducted, the committee said, and not just temperature checks. In the long term, schools will need upgrades to ventilation and air-filtration systems, and federal and state governments must fund these efforts, the report said.

Online learning is ineffective for most elementary school children and special-needs children, the panel of scientists and educators concluded.

To the extent possible, “it should be a priority for districts to reopen for in-person learning, especially for younger ages,” said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins and a member of the committee.

Mary Kathryn Malone, a mother of three children, has been eager for schools to reopen in Mount Vernon, Ohio, where she lives. Her 9-year-old daughter is pining for her friends, and her 3-year-old has only part-time day care — and not while Malone works.

But she was most worried about her 7-year-old son, who needs help for his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia.

Advertisement

“At one point, we were three full weeks behind on schoolwork,” said Malone, who teaches French at Kenyon College. “I was working through my own job, and when I looked at this mountain accumulating, it was so stressful.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics last month also recommended that schools reopen, a position widely cited by the Trump administration, which has been pushing hard for a return to something resembling normal life despite soaring infection rates in many states.

Most studies suggest the virus poses minimal health risks to children younger than 18. And the report said that evidence for how easily children become infected or spread the virus to others, including teachers and parents, is “insufficient” to draw firm conclusions.

Outside experts said they appreciated the report’s distinction between younger and older children.

“I think that’s really smart,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. “The risk is different for a third-grader than for a 10th-grader, and I say that as the dad of a third-grader and a 10th-grader.”

But Jha and other experts noted that the committee did not address the level of community transmission at which opening schools might become unsafe simply because too much virus may be circulating.

“They punted the most critical question,” he said.

Committee members said the decision not to recommend a cutoff was deliberate.

“There is no single prevalence or threshold that would be appropriate for all communities,” Rivers said.

Rivers said schools would need to decide how and when to open, close and reopen schools by taking into account many factors, including disease levels in the community — and should plan for what to do when students or teachers become infected.

Advertisement

“Even with extensive mitigation measures, it’s not possible to reduce the risk to zero, and that has to be part of the discussions,” Rivers said.

Reopening schools should be a priority because schools fulfill many roles beyond providing an education, the authors said.

“It’s child care, it’s nutrition, it’s health services, it’s social and emotional support services,” said Dr. Enriqueta Bond, the committee’s chair. “These functions are really undervalued, I think, in the conversation that’s been taking place.”

The report’s recommendations are largely consistent with those from the AAP, said Dr. Nathaniel Beers, who co-wrote the academy’s guidance.

“The only nuanced difference is that they have acknowledged the disproportionate impact on younger kids of not being in school,” he said.

While teenagers may be better able to learn online, they suffer the social and emotional consequences of being separated from their peers, Beers said.

“Adolescence is a period of time in life when you are to be exploring your own sense of self and developing your identity,” he said. “It’s difficult to do that if you are at home with your parents all the time.”

Daniel Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, said school superintendents were “already prioritizing in-person learning for the youngest learners.”

The new report is not “groundbreaking,” he said, “but it is helpful in affirming the touchy job ahead and the need for additional resources to do right by kids, educators and communities during this school year.”

Some 54% of public school districts need to update or replace facilities in their school buildings, and 41% should replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in at least half their schools, according to an analysis by the Government Accountability Office.

“One of the shocks to me is that over 50% of the school buildings are awful,” Bond said.

New evidence suggests that the coronavirus may be airborne and that many indoor spaces may need better air filtration to prevent infections.

“Between now and September, you’re not going to be able to put in a new ventilation system,” she added.

In the meantime, schools may be able to opt for simpler solutions: Before the weather cools, they might emulate their counterparts in Europe and move classes outdoors, set up tents or build outdoor classrooms, said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Schools may also need to hire additional staff to replace educators or other staff members who may not wish to return, the report noted, and to implement some of the recommendations, such as enforcing social distancing in the classroom or ensuring that groups of children remain with a particular teacher.

Some 28% of the more than 3.8 million full-time teachers in the country are older than 50, and about one-third of school principals are older than 55, age groups at high risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

In one survey, 62% of educators and administrators reported that they were somewhat or very concerned about returning to school while the coronavirus continues to be a threat, according to the report.

“The school workforce issue is really not discussed that much,” Bond said.

Racial and socioeconomic inequities are another prominent concern. The communities where children struggle to learn in dilapidated, understaffed schools are also those hit hardest by the pandemic, said Keisha Scarlett, a committee member and chief of equity, partnerships and engagement at the Seattle Public Schools.

Remote learning is often difficult for children in low-income families. Nationwide, about 30% of Indigenous families and about 20% of Black and Latino families do not have access to the internet or have it only through a smartphone, compared with 7% of white families and 4% of Asian families.

Adults in these communities are also more likely to be essential workers who cannot stay home with their children, Scarlett said. Rates of hospitalization for COVID-19 are four to five times higher in Black, Latino and Indigenous populations than among whites.

“COVID-19 exacerbates those disparities,” Scarlett said.

The report also noted significant differences between rural and urban schools. Some 26% of people in rural districts and 32% of those living on tribal lands do not have reliable internet access.

Samuel Berry-Foster Sr., a sixth-grade science teacher, lives just outside Asheville, North Carolina, in a pocket of the Appalachian Mountains, with his wife and two school-age children.

For his family and for those of many of his students, Berry-Foster said, even a simple phone call can be plagued with delays and hang-ups. For more than one family member to be online at the same time is “impossible.”

“What we end up doing is driving about 8 miles to a little bitty library for broadband,” he said. “We sit in the parking lot and do our meetings and such.”

The CDC has provided limited guidance on reopening schools and largely puts the onus on district leaders to make judgments they may be unequipped to make.

The new report offers more detailed guidance for how to reopen, including a list of the kinds of experts to consult — such as epidemiologists who can interpret disease transmission rates. Local task forces should take into account the number of coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths, and the percentage of diagnostic tests that are positive.

President Donald Trump has said that even the CDC’s less-detailed recommendations were “very tough and expensive.” But the new report’s recommended retrofits are likely to be out of reach for most school districts, costing roughly $1.8 million for a school district with eight school buildings and about 3,200 students.

“In my view, this has to be a top priority,” Nuzzo said. “The economy depends on this. The future of our country depends on this.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Education Coronavirus Health National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brian Rogan
IN MEMORIAM
'Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did' July 15, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Shoppers wearing protective masks walk outside a Walmart store in Torrance, Calif.
Face Coverings
Walmart, nation’s largest retailer, to require customers wear masks July 15, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Coronavirus
'Either he's looking at bad data or is learning the wrong lessons' July 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
WEST NILE VIRUS
West Nile Virus has been found in Boston mosquitoes. Here's what to know. July 15, 2020 | 12:09 PM
2 Marlborough St., Boston
Crime
Dorchester man faces drug, assault charges after 2 separate police encounters within 24 hours July 15, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Marijuana
3 Mass. marijuana dispensaries fined a total of $800,000 July 15, 2020 | 11:08 AM
CAUGHT CHEATING
Mom gets 5 weeks in prison for son's online class cheating July 15, 2020 | 11:07 AM
An Ipswich family spotted this great white shark off Plum Island Saturday.
SHARKS
Watch: Ipswich family spots great white shark off Plum Island July 15, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Andrew E. Lelling, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.
Crime
Weston man charged in international student scheme to plead guilty July 15, 2020 | 10:48 AM
House speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, speaks to news media near a polling station in Portland Tuesday.
SENATE RACE
Sara Gideon wins nomination to challenge Susan Collins in Maine July 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
A customer wears a face mask and a stylist wears a PPE face visor at a hair salon in England. According to the CDC, mask wearing might have spared nearly 140 people from catching the coronavirus at a hair salon in Missouri.
FACE COVERINGS
2 stylists had coronavirus but wore masks, and 139 clients didn’t get sick July 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Crime
Store clerk reportedly shot in head during Roxbury robbery July 15, 2020 | 10:05 AM
A woman waits at a bus stop in Stockholm under a sign asking people to keep social distance. STINA STJERNKVIST/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
STAT
The U.S. is the accidental Sweden, which could make the fall ‘catastrophic’ for COVID-19 July 15, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Brickley's Ice Cream in Narragansett, Rhode Island
Local
Ice cream shop closes location after staff 'abused' by customers over COVID rules July 15, 2020 | 9:33 AM
STAT
How to fix the COVID-19 dumpster fire in the U.S. July 15, 2020 | 9:23 AM
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with stakeholders positively impacted by law enforcement, at the White House in Washington, July 13, 2020. Trump on Monday assailed a broad movement to defund police departments, invoking the kind of pro-police language that won him support with the law enforcement community in 2016 and ignoring the calls for reform that have helped shape this election.
'SO ARE WHITE PEOPLE'
Asked about Black Americans killed by police, Trump says, ‘So are white people’ July 15, 2020 | 9:18 AM
The swan boats at the Boston Public Garden.Boston’s swan boats, seen here at the Boston Public Garden.
Swan Boats
'The decision is one we believe is necessary and will mark a first in our 145 years of operation' July 15, 2020 | 9:11 AM
John Tlumacki
D.J. Henry
Jay-Z, Rihanna among those calling for D.O.J. to reexamine shooting death of Easton’s D.J. Henry July 15, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Mark Scott and Bashier Kayou in September 2019.
Local
'This is really more than just showing up at the scene because somebody got shot' July 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Actress Naya Rivera.
Naya Rivera
Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera's death was accidental drowning July 14, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City in 2005.
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell Is denied bail by judge who calls her a flight risk July 14, 2020 | 8:35 PM
In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19.
Coronavirus
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in U.S. poised for final testing July 14, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in Roxbury last week.
Coronavirus
Long lines, delayed results, and lacking access: Here's the latest on coronavirus testing in Mass. July 14, 2020 | 6:57 PM
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Supreme Court
Justice Ginsburg treated in hospital for possible infection July 14, 2020 | 6:25 PM
A ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield.
Uber, Lyft
Massachusetts sues Uber and Lyft over the status of drivers July 14, 2020 | 6:13 PM
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Coronavirus
Governor: New Hampshire won't require schools to reopen July 14, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Jeffrey Farmer of Mendon
Local
'I’ve never been this way about any president': Mendon man shares why he isn't voting for Trump again in now-viral video July 14, 2020 | 5:22 PM
A public health nurse with Contra Costa Health Services wearing personal protective equipment receives a Covid-19 test swab from a patient at a testing site in Concord, California, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. California, once lauded for its success in tamping down the virus, is dealing with a record surge of cases and hospitalizations. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases July 14, 2020 | 4:57 PM
180 Horseneck Road, Dartmouth
Crime
Man found dead along a Dartmouth road, believed to the victim of a homicide July 14, 2020 | 3:46 PM
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Mass. teachers' unions unveil phased-in school reopening proposals July 14, 2020 | 3:28 PM