Boston Public Schools is suspending all in-person learning as citywide coronavirus rate climbs

"We are trending in the wrong direction."

BOSTON, MA - 9/21/2020: BACK TO SCHOOL... A chained gate....Boston public school busses parked at Freeport Street lot in Dorchester lay idle in the early morning for a Boston back to school during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
–David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe, File
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM

Related Links

Boston Public Schools is suspending all in-person instruction beginning Thursday, as the citywide coronavirus positivity rate jumped to 5.7 percent last week, data released Wednesday reveals.

Did the schools make the right decision? Scroll down to take the poll.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced the shift to a fully remote learning model in an email to the school community, writing that students will attend classes virtually “until public health data shows a downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases.”

“We have said all along that we will only provide in-person learning for students if the data and public health guidance supports it, and this new data shows that we are trending in the wrong direction,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the metrics and work towards our goal of welcoming students back into our classrooms, learning among their peers, supported and educated by our dedicated staff.”

Advertisement

While the vast majority of students have already been attending school only online amid a steady uptick in virus cases, Walsh and school officials kept school buildings open to the district’s highest-needs students who were prioritized for the return to in-person learning.

Earlier this month, BPS twice delayed the start of its phased-in return to classrooms for the rest of its student body, citing the rising seven-day citywide positivity rate, which reflects the number of people who tested positive for the virus out of the total number of tests conducted.

The rate, which hit 4.1 percent by Oct. 7, rose to 4.5 percent the following week before rocketing up to 5.7 percent between Oct. 11 and 17, Boston Public Health Commission data shows.

“I am heartbroken that today we have to close our doors to our highest need students,” Cassellius said in a statement. “Our families are desperate for these services for their children, many of whom are non-verbal and unable to use technology in the home. We will work with the Boston Teachers Union and remain committed to providing in-person learning opportunities to our students as we are able, as we continue to prioritize our students with the highest needs for in-person learning.”

Officials said the positivity rate will need to drop to 5 percent or lower for two consecutive weeks before the families of students prioritized for in-person learning will be given the choice to return to school buildings.

Advertisement

The rate will have to fall to at least 4 percent for two consecutive weeks before the phased-in reopening can start for other students. Families would continue to have the option to have their students learn entirely remotely, should they want to do so.

“BPS will provide updates to plans as soon as they develop,” district officials said in a press release. “In addition, schools will work with families who may need to pick up technology or other personal items students may have left at school. The district is exploring options for providing services for our students with complex disabilities and will update families with more information in the coming days.”

The district kicked off the school year entirely remotely on Sept. 21. Students who were prioritized for in-person learning — including those experiencing homelessness; in the care of the Department of Children and Families; in special education public day schools; in English language learner programs; and with disabilities that require specific needs, among other demographics — returned to classrooms for two days a week beginning Oct. 1.

Those students were supposed to start in-person instruction four days a week on Thursday.

“I look forward to the broader Boston community doing its part in complying with the public health guidance and helping us bring this infection rate down so we can open our doors,” Cassellius said. “We need your help. Our children are depending on all of us.”

Take our poll on the school’s decision to suspend in-person learning below:


Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Education Boston Public Schools Coronavirus Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Nicolas Bock
COVID-19 VACCINE
Here are the groups that get priority under the COVID-19 vaccine plan in Massachusetts October 21, 2020 | 12:54 PM
In this Oct. 8, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., walk in a hanger before leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. Biden’s presidential campaign says Harris will suspend in-person events until Oct. 19, after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
James Dale Reed
Maryland man arrested, accused of threatening to kidnap and kill Biden and Harris October 21, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Boston, MA 6/25/2020 Commissioner Jeffrey Riley (cq), with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, speaks. Governor Charlie Baker (cq) holds a press availability in the Gardner Auditorium, of the State House, during the coronavirus pandemic. Plans for school reopening are disclosed. POOL (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Hanna Krueger
School audits
Mass. education department to audit 2 school districts over remote learning October 21, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Crime
Police say Connecticut man forced child to kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce until he vomited October 21, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Non-indigenous boats protest the launch of a Mi'kmaq self-regulated fishery by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The First Nation says a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling, known as the Marshall decision, granted the Mi'kmaq the right to catch and sell lobster outside of the regular fishing season. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nova Scotia
In ‘lobster war,’ Indigenous Canadians face attacks by fishermen October 21, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
POPE FRANCIS
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film October 21, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Purdue Pharma
OxyContin maker to plead guilty to 3 criminal charges, agree to $8 billion-plus settlement October 21, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Cambridge City Hall
Cambridge
New showers installed in Cambridge for homeless individuals October 21, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Health workers at the Brooklyn Hospital Center moved bodies to an overflow morgue trailer in May.Credit...Bryan Thomas/Getty Images
Death toll
'The bottom line is there are far more Americans dying from the pandemic than the news reports would suggest' October 21, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. last year.
CHILD SEPARATIONS
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found October 21, 2020 | 7:58 AM
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Protest for Black moped driver slammed by police car escalates in Providence October 20, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Army Fitness
Military fitness
Senators urge Pentagon to suspend implementation of Army's new fitness test October 20, 2020 | 10:41 PM
Western lowland gorilla baby rests in incubator shortly after birth.
CUTE
Baby male gorilla born at Franklin Park Zoo October 20, 2020 | 9:23 PM
'60 Minutes'
Trump taunts Lesley Stahl of '60 Minutes' after cutting off interview October 20, 2020 | 8:04 PM
A restaurant owner was assaulted in Salem over a tip dispute.
SALEM
Video: Customer assaults Salem restaurant owner after refusing to tip October 20, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Brockton
‘Bizarre’ explosions reported in Brockton Monday night; their cause remains a mystery October 20, 2020 | 7:26 PM
This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. After almost two years circling the ancient asteroid, OSIRIS-REx will attempt to descend to the treacherous, boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via AP)
NASA
NASA spacecraft lands on surface of asteroid to bring samples back to earth October 20, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Local
Two vehicles go up in flames in South Boston October 20, 2020 | 7:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - 10/19/2020: 20fenwayrealestate -- The building seen here left on Jersey Street, 47 Brand, owned by the D'Angelo family and owners of Red Sox are looking to build an ambitious, long-term mixed-use development venture that would transform the neighborhood just outside the walls of Fenway Park. The five-acre project will feature a blend of office space, apartment buildings, street-level retail and possibly a hotel, along with public and green space, built over four separate sites situated along four of the streets -- Jersey, Lansdowne, Van Ness and Brookline Avenue (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: BUSINESS
Fenway
Here are the basics on the big development project around Fenway Park October 20, 2020 | 6:43 PM
The MBTA will finalize plans for service cuts, totaling up to $150 million before the end of the year, and they would take effect in the spring and summer.
MBTA
MBTA reduces next year's forecasted fare revenue October 20, 2020 | 6:20 PM
A nurse prepares a shot for a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.
VACCINE
Moderna vaccine could be approved for emergency use in December October 20, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Charlotte Durham, an owner-broker for Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty, shows clients a listing in Bozeman in the Black Bull community, a private golf course a few miles west of downtown.
National
Weary city dwellers escape to Montana, creating a property gold rush October 20, 2020 | 6:09 PM
The earliest known depiction of USS Constitution, a watercolor and gouache painting from the U.S. Navy Art Collection attributed to Michele Felice Corné and completed about 1803. It is part of a collection of documents related to the early years of the ship acquired by the museum that was unveiled during a virtual celebration for the ship's 223rd birthday on Wednesday.
U.S.S. Constitution
Papers shed light on early years of 'Old Ironsides,' Navy October 20, 2020 | 5:38 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker
Local
Activist ordered to stay away from Charlie Baker's home after leaving used needles outside October 20, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 821 new cases October 20, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu as seen during a television news interview in Roslindale after announcing her mayoral run on Sept. 15
Michelle Wu
4 things to know about Michelle Wu's 'food justice' agenda October 20, 2020 | 2:28 PM
In this photo released by the Columbia County (Wisconsin) Sheriffs Department, Brian Higgins is shown. Higgins, a 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was released Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from a Wisconsin jail after posting $10,000 cash bail. Authorities allege Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., was part of a crew conducting surveillance for the kidnapping plot. Higgins was the eighth person charged in the plot. (Columbia County Sheriffs Department via AP)
Crime
Man charged in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot released on bail October 20, 2020 | 2:20 PM
$$$
How Trump plowed through $1 billion, losing cash advantage October 20, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Restaurants
New Hampshire restaurant fined for violating virus orders October 20, 2020 | 1:54 PM
The Red Sox honored Pete Frates (in wheelchair) on Opening Day in 2015.
PETE FRATES
Foundation auctioning Pete Frates' sports collectibles to benefit people battling ALS October 20, 2020 | 1:09 PM