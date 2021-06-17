Education UMass Lowell to resume some operations Thursday, says it wasn’t hit by ransomware School officials said they were working on adding make-up dates for missed classes. The University of Massachusetts Lowell East Campus on June 11, 2020. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)





The University of Massachusetts Lowell plans to resume business operations on Thursday after a two-day closure due to a possible cyberattack. But classes will remain cancelled Thursday, and the university will be closed Friday, as planned in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.

On Tuesday, the school had to take its website offline and isolate its computer network, forcing the cancellation of online and in-person summer session classes and the closure of all business operations. The school also installed an app called Red Cloak, from cybersecurity firm SecureWorks, which can root out malware or other hacker-installed programs.

Late Wednesday afternoon, UMass Lowell announced it was bringing some systems back online and could restart business operations on Thursday. “While some organizations in this situation may have continued to operate their IT infrastructure while trying to address the impact, out of an abundance of caution, we suspended all network access to minimize any potential damage while we work with our cybersecurity forensic partner to identify and restore our systems,” Michael Cipriano, chief information officer at the school, said in a statement.

