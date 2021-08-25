Entertainment Dave Matthews Band, Wilco pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts at local concerts The bands added some Rolling Stones classics to their sets after Watts passed away on Aug. 24. In this file photo, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, right, performs behind singer Mick Jagger during their concert at the Rose Bowl, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Like a Rolling Stone, the Dave Matthews Band and Wilco paid tribute to the late Charlie Watts at concerts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away at 80 on Aug. 24, and the bands each played a cover of a Rolling Stones classic at their Tuesday shows to honor the lifelong musician and iconic drummer.

Wilco played the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston on Tuesday night, and surprised fans with a cover of “Honky Tonk Woman.” According to JamBase, the band was joined by Corin Tucker, from tour opener Sleater-Kinney, who sang harmony vocals.

The Dave Matthews Band played the first of two shows at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Tuesday night, and worked a couple musical nods into their set. The band debuted a cover of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” midway through the set, after jamming from their tune “Jimi Thing” into the Rolling Stones classic “Bitch,” JamBase reported.