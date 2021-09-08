Entertainment ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ looking to cast local New Englanders Share the screen with the Sanderson sisters this fall! The filming of the Hocus Pocus sequel is looking for locals to be extras. Walt Disney Pictures

“Hocus Pocus 2” is looking for local New Englanders to be extras in the new sequel’s filming this fall, according to the movie’s casting company.

“Production is seeking people local to the Providence, RI area to play various extra roles in the film; children and adults of ALL ethnicities, ages, genders, and sizes are encouraged to apply,” Kendall Cooper Casting wrote in a statement. “Specifically seeking people with dance experience, men with shoulder length hair or longer, and young adults ages 18-22 years old.”

According to the statement, the filming will take place in Providence from October to December of this year. The casting company is now accepting submissions online.

The filming will likely take place Monday through Friday, often for over 12 hours a day, according to the company.

Hocus Pocus, the famous 1993 Halloween movie that was filmed and set in Salem, Massachusetts, follows a group of kids saving the town from three witches, the Sanderson sisters.

The sequel is set to be released on Disney+.

Extras are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and be tested before any in-person work. The statement reported that the production team will provide testing.

The company also said that when not filming, masks will be required on set. Children cast as extras will also need to be vaccinated.