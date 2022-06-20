Entertainment Temporary protection order against ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller issued by Mass. court The order was issued by Greenfield District Court against Miller, best known for playing The Flash. Actor Ezra Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year. Hawaii Police Department via AP

A Massachusetts mother was issued a protective order last week on behalf of her 12-year-old child against actor Ezra Miller.

This is the second protective order issued this month against Miller, who is best known for playing The Flash, and for starring in three “Fantastic Beasts” movies.

The temporary harassment prevention order, issued by Greenfield District Court, does not contain any allegations against Miller, NBC News reported. However, it “was issued without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

The Massachusetts protective order stems from a series of encounters between Miller and three Greenfield residents: the 12-year-old, their mother, and a visiting neighbor, according to reporting from The Daily Beast.

The first encounter occurred on Feb. 2, when Miller allegedly went to the mother and child’s downstairs neighbor’s home, The Daily Beast reported. Miller reportedly owns a ranch about 40 miles from Greenfield in Stamford, Vermont.

The downstairs neighbor is reportedly in a band with one of Miller’s friends. While talking with Miller, the child’s mother mentioned some recent travels with “her tribe” of people, to which Miller responded with accusations of cultural appropriation, The Daily Beast reported.

Tensions continued to escalate when Miller claimed that the board game Parcheesi was rooted in Rastafarian culture. The visiting neighbor questioned Miller about this claim, who then responded by screaming into that person’s face, The Daily Beast reported. Miller then allegedly opened up their jacket to reveal a gun and said “talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.”

Miller, who uses the/them pronouns and identifies as nonbinary, then focused on the child, who also identifies as nonbinary. Miller reportedly told the child’s mother “they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them.” The actor continued to “pester” the child with compliments, and urged them to pursue a career in fashion, The Daily Beast reported. The mother and the visiting neighbor told the site that they believed Miller to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Miller apologized, but more encounters happened throughout the spring. At one point, Miller reportedly made the child uncomfortable by hugging them very closely. The actor apparently stopped contacting the Greenfield family after news broke of the other protective order against Miller – this one issued by a court in North Dakota.

There, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his wife Sara Jumping Eagle petitioned a court to protect their child, 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, according to the Bismarck Tribune. Iron Eyes’ parents accused Miller of “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of their child. The Standing Rock Sioux tribal court approved the interim order, but has been unable to locate or serve Miller.

Miller and Iron Eyes first met in 2016, when the actor traveled to North Dakota to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to the Tribune. While the relationship between Iron Eyes and Miller first appeared innocent, they began displaying “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior” toward Iron Eyes, according to the family’s petition.

Miller has had other run-ins with law enforcement. Earlier this year, Miller was arrested at a karaoke bar in Hilo, Hawaii, the Associated Press reported. Miller allegedly became angry after someone at the bar decided to sing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper song “Shallow.” They allegedly grabbed the microphone, yelled obscenities, and lunged at someone playing darts. Miller caused 10 police calls in Hilo in March.

In April, Miller was again arrested in Hawaii. This time they were charged with assault, and accused of throwing a chair at a woman, according to the New York Times. Miller was reportedly asked to leave a private gathering, which caused them to become angry. They then allegedly threw the chair, causing a half-inch cut on a woman’s forehead.

Last week, Miller deactivated their verified Instagram account, the Los Angeles Times reported.

While Miller has appeared as The Flash in numerous DC Comics movies, the first film completely centered on the character is tentatively planned for next summer. Although the movie is finished filming, studio executives are debating how to handle Miller’s off-screen troubles, Deadline reported. It is unlikely Miller will continue to play the character moving forward.