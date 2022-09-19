Entertainment Lil Nas X responds to Boston protesters with pizza, declaration of love A small group of protesters gathered outside the superstar's show at MGM Music Hall. Lil Nas X attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Lil Nas X is no stranger to criticism. The unapologetically flamboyant superstar most notably faced backlash last year for the music video to his song MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). The video depicted a sexual encounter with Satan, and the musician attempted to release a custom line of Nikes that included real human blood shortly thereafter.

Conservative media figures reacted strongly, fueling a news cycle highly critical of the Georgia musician. Through it all, Lil Nas X has remained active online and engaged with both his fans and critics.

The trend continued in Boston on Sunday, as a small group of protesters gathered outside the new MGM Music Hall as Lil Nas X performed inside.

A video of the protesters shared on Twitter got Lil Nas X’s attention, and he responded with a seemingly sarcastic promise.

“Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” he wrote.

A short while later, one member of the musician’s team actually delivered, bringing pizza across the street to the group.

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Although the protesters refused the meal, Lil Nas X did jokingly tweet out one silver lining: he fell in love with one of them.

Lil Nas X’s “Long Live Montero Tour” continues at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday, before heading to Philadelphia.