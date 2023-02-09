Entertainment Boston trivia stumps ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants … again. "This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Clarendon — much less patriotic." A recent "Jeopardy!" clue questioned contestants with the original name of Boston's "200 Clarendon" building. Bloomberg

Boston trivia was put to the test for the second time this week during Wednesday night’s game of “Jeopardy!,” and the clue stumped all three contestants once again.

In the second round of the game, in the category “The Corporate Structure,” the game show’s contestants were bested by the $400 clue that asked for the original name of one of Boston’s signature buildings:

“This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Clarendon — much less patriotic.”

Some viewers aptly recognized the answer as the city’s Hancock Tower — recently ranked by Boston.com readers as the second most attractive building in Boston — and criticized the contestants online for their lack of Beantown background.

Ridiculous that no one knew the Hancock tower #jeopardy — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) February 9, 2023

The Hancock Tower. I guarantee nobody calls it the new name. #Jeopardy — Author Jennifer Quail (@jenniferquail) February 9, 2023

But other viewers were just as confused, unaware that Hancock Tower had in fact been controversially renamed to 200 Clarendon in 2015.

“I’m going to be honest I had no idea it was called 200 Clarendon,” commented user BostonsLeprechaun on Reddit, prompting VoteCamacho2508 to respond, “It’s actually a point of pride to NOT know what the new name is … it isn’t even a name. It’s an address.”

This is at least the fourth time in recent weeks that Boston has been referenced on “Jeopardy!,” with a question about Boston’s first Black police officer stumping contestants this past Monday.