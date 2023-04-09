Entertainment Molly Shannon returns to SNL; show opens with Trump skit The show began with James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump comparing himself to Jesus. James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump during the “Trump Easter” Cold Open on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Will Heath/NBC

“Saturday Night Live” alumnus Molly Shannon returned to studio 8H to host last night’s episode of SNL alongside musical guest the Jonas Brothers.

Shannon was in the cast from 1995 to 2001, creating memorable impressions like Mary Katherine Gallagher and Sally O’Malley, setting the scene for the SNL era of outstanding female performers like Kristen Wiig, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler.

In 2017 Shannon won a Film Independent Spirit Award for her role in “Other People,” and she co-stars alongside Florence Pugh in the recently released film “A Good Person.” Last night was her second time hosting — her first was in 2007.

Cold Open

The show opened with a scene of the Last Supper. But Jesus (Mikey Day) and his disciples are just an intro for Donald Trump, (James Austin Johnson) who compares himself to the son of God, “a famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all.” The comparisons don’t stop there — “We’re both very tall, very popular, and, frankly, we’re both white Americans.” He calls Ron DeSantis his “Judas,” but notes that unlike himself, Jesus was a nepo baby — “Pretty easy to start a religion when your dad is God.”

Monologue

After chatting about how good it is to be back, her children, her 2022 memoir, “Hello, Molly!” and how everyone has their problems, she jumps right into a musical number where she calls on other cast members to sing about their problems. Kenan Thompson can’t stop buying fake Rolexes, and Ego Nwodim just tested positive for COVID. There are a couple of cameos, too — Martin Short ran out of Ozempic, and Loren Michaels doesn’t have any problems.

Valets

Andrew Dismukes is training a group of three new valets (Johnson, Shannon, and Thompson). He has three rules: “Lil Joke, Lil Bow, Lil Jog.” It turns out the trainees’ jokes are terrible, and their jogs aren’t little enough — “It took me 10 years to get this little,” says Dismukes.

Netflix Live Promo: Jeannie Darcy

Molly Shannon brings back her character Jeannie Darcy, a dull standup comedian with a mullet, filming a promo for her upcoming Netflix special. A spoof of Chris Rock’s “Selective Outrage,” Jeannie Darcy’s “Selective Startage” features several of Darcy’s jokes that don’t get the audience laughing at all, spliced in between clips of comedians like Sarah Sherman (Chloe Fineman) and Wanda Sykes (Punkie Johnson) raving about the inspirational Darcy.

Molly Shannon 2K23 – Please Don’t Destroy

Shannon walks into the writers’ room to talk about ideas, but the Please Don’t Destroy guys are playing a video game — about Shannon’s life. In side quests she appears on Jimmy Fallon and goes to therapy, and they buy new outfits for her in the Molly Market. When Shannon gets to Level 99, she unlocks a Mary Katherine Gallagher reference.

Jonas Brothers

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas performed two songs, “Waffle House” and “Walls,” off their upcoming sixth studio album, titled “The Album.”

Weekend Update

Jokes on this week’s Weekend Update jab at Trump’s arraignment, Clarence Thomas’s luxury trips, King Charles, and a new travel app for women called “GreetHer.”

Bowen Yang appeared as Jafar from “Aladdin” to speak on Ron DeSantis’s attacks on Disney, and Punkie Johnson was Angel Reese of the LSU women’s basketball team, recent NCAA champions.

Sally O’Malley

Shannon reprises another favorite character: dancer Sally O’Malley. O’Malley first appeared in 1999 during an audition for the Rockettes. She’s still 50, and she still likes to “kick, stretch, and kick.” She’s the new choreographer for the Jonas Brothers, who appear in Sally’s iconic red jumpsuit (pulled up way too high). But she doesn’t know any of their songs because she’s 50 years old.