Entertainment A post-gubernatorial Charlie Baker was living his best life at the Blink-182 concert The former governor was in the pit at TD Garden, dancing with all the enthusiasm of an angsty early-aughts teen. Former Gov. Charlie Baker. Erin Clark / The Boston Globe, File

When Blink-182 played Boston’s TD Garden Sunday night, bona fide pop punk fan and former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was front and center, dancing with all the enthusiasm of an angsty early-aughts teen.

Baker, who now heads the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) after leaving office in January, has made no secret of his love for the band. In the past, he’s received Blink-182 vinyl albums for Christmas, celebrated his 2018 reelection by catching the band live in Las Vegas, and even choked up when recalling how Blink-182 and their fans honored a veteran during a concert in Mansfield.

So when Sunday night’s concert rolled around, where else would Baker be but in the pit?

just a video of @CharlieBakerMA bringing the mash pit energy at last night’s Blink-182 concert in Boston #mapoli pic.twitter.com/gk0xUf5PNL — Nik DeCosta-Klipa (@NikDeCostaKlipa) May 23, 2023

“Blink 182 in Boston. Is @CharlieBakerMA here?” one person asked on Twitter Sunday night.

“Yes. In the pit over on Mark [Hoppus]’s side. Thought the show was amazing,” Baker replied, also giving a shoutout to band member Tom DeLonge, who reunited with Hoppus and Travis Barker on tour for the first time since 2015.

Baker said his concert highlights included “Stay Together For The Kids,” “Bored To Death,” and “I Miss You.”

Yes. In the pit over on Mark’s side. Thought the show was amazing. Great to have Tom D back! Highlights for me were the crowd – was there a song where we/they didn’t know all the words? – STFTK, Bored To Death & Miss You. You? — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) May 22, 2023

Listen to Baker’s top picks below: