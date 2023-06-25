Entertainment

Country star Kane Brown rocks Fenway Friday

Brown released his premiere EP "Closer" in 2015, after building up a following on Facebook the previous year.

Kane Brown performs at Fenway Park. (Ben Stas for The Boston Globe)

By Gwen Egan

Kane Brown came to Fenway Park Friday night as one of the stops in his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour. 

A video of the concert posted to Twitter showed Brown sporting a Red Sox jersey for the event. 

Another showed some of the on-stage effects taking place on stage. 

The album became a viral success, selling 3,200 copies in its debut week.

Here is the setlist from the concert, according to wiki setlist.fm. 

  • Lose it 
  • Grand 
  • Like I Love Country Music 
  • Play Video 
  • Famous Friends by Chris Young 
  • Memory Be Like That 
  • Used to Love You Sober 
  • Homesick 
  • Heaven 
  • Bury Me In Georgia 
  • One Thing Right 
  • Friends In Low Places / Redneck Women 
  • Short Skirt Weather 
  • What Ifs 
  • Thank God 
  • One Mississippi 
  • Good As You
