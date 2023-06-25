Entertainment Country star Kane Brown rocks Fenway Friday Brown released his premiere EP "Closer" in 2015, after building up a following on Facebook the previous year. Kane Brown performs at Fenway Park. (Ben Stas for The Boston Globe)

Kane Brown came to Fenway Park Friday night as one of the stops in his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour.

A video of the concert posted to Twitter showed Brown sporting a Red Sox jersey for the event.

Kane Brown killed it last night at Fenway!



Another showed some of the on-stage effects taking place on stage.

The album became a viral success, selling 3,200 copies in its debut week.

Here is the setlist from the concert, according to wiki setlist.fm.

Lose it

Grand

Like I Love Country Music

Play Video

Famous Friends by Chris Young

Memory Be Like That

Used to Love You Sober

Homesick

Heaven

Bury Me In Georgia

One Thing Right

Friends In Low Places / Redneck Women

Short Skirt Weather

What Ifs

Thank God

One Mississippi

Good As You

Kane Brown performs at Fenway Park. (Ben Stas for The Boston Globe)

