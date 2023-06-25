Country star Kane Brown rocks Fenway Friday

Newsletter Signup
Kane Brown came to Fenway Park Friday night as one of the stops in his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour.
A video of the concert posted to Twitter showed Brown sporting a Red Sox jersey for the event.
Another showed some of the on-stage effects taking place on stage.
Brown released his premiere EP “Closer” in 2015, after building up a following on Facebook the previous year.
The album became a viral success, selling 3,200 copies in its debut week.
Here is the setlist from the concert, according to wiki setlist.fm.
