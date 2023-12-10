Entertainment Andrea Bocelli releases statement about canceled shows “Looking forward to seeing you again very soon, my dear American friends.” Andrea Bocelli performs onstage during The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 16, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

Andrea Bocelli, the well-known Italian tenor, has released a statement following a string of show cancellations due to health concerns.

Bocelli canceled a show at TD Garden Wednesday night 40 minutes before the show was supposed to start. A cancellation in Philadelphia followed on Thursday.

While the show was canceled with plenty of attendants already in their seats, Bocelli lessened the blow by coming out on stage with his wife Veronica Berti.

“I did all my best to sing tonight, but I can’t,” he said on stage.

One X user caught the moment on camera.

Bocelli has cancelled … pic.twitter.com/vgAm3Z1TnV — C. Michael Gibson MD (@CMichaelGibson) December 7, 2023

Bocelli’s scheduled performance at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, Saturday has also been postponed due to health reasons, according to the XL Center’s website. His concert tonight at CFG Bank Arena has also been postponed due to health reasons, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The new statement released by the singer explains that this “rarely happens.”

“The voice is a gift that I have received. It is an instrument that has been entrusted to me: I have always considered it my precise duty — and an honor, and a grace — to be able to share it with those who want to listen to it. For this reason, as long as I am given the strength, I will continue to travel and sing,” read the statement. “It happens that an unexpected problem forces you to stop. It rarely happens, and in thirty years of militant concert playing, I can count them on one hand, and yet, this time, it happened and I had to accept it.”

Bocelli apologized to his fans and thanked them for their kindness in continuing to invest time and money into his singing.

“Looking forward to seeing you again very soon, my dear American friends,” the end of the statement read.