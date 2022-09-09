40% of waste burned or buried in Mass. could be recycled or composted, report says

Newsletter Signup
A new report released Thursday puts a spotlight on Massachusetts’s solid waste problem and urges the state to take action.
The report, which was put together by Zero Waste Massachusetts, a coalition of environmental and consumer rights groups, found that about 40% of waste that ends up in landfill, incinerators, or as litter is made of materials that could be recycled or composted.
These materials include glass and metal containers, leaves and yard waste, recyclable paper, cardboard and paperboard, certain plastic containers, wood waste, and tires.
This is happening despite the fact that the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) banned the disposal of these materials in 1990.
Beyond breaking the law, the report said, burning waste causes air pollution, and landfills can leak and release toxic chemicals into the surrounding groundwater.
Landfills are also only a temporary solution. According to environmental non-profit Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, the state is down to just six landfills, all of which are on track to be full by 2030.
Zero Waste Massachusetts looked at four case studies where communities took action to enforce waste disposal bans and came up with a list of recommendations for actions MassDEP can take to curb this problem.
“It is evident from these case studies that instituting waste bans is not enough,” the coalition wrote in the report.
“If the bans are to be successful, they must be followed with rigorous enforcement, robust and continuous public education campaigns, and public infrastructure for reducing, reusing, recycling, and composting.”
Here’s what the coalition recommended for fixing our waste disposal problem:
“There are many environmental problems that are incredibly complicated to solve, but this is straightforward,” Elizabeth Saunders, of Clean Water Action, one of the Zero Waste Massachusetts organizations, told State House News Service Thursday.
“We could drastically reduce waste in Massachusetts by doing the basics – enforcing the long-established DEP waste bans.”
