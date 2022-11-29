Photos: World’s largest volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in 38 years Sunday night.
The volcano is located on the Big Island of Hawaii. It spans 75 miles and rises 5.6 miles from base to summit. Mauna Loa hasn’t hasn’t erupted since 1984 – the longest eruptive pause in its recorded history.
Lava has been recorded shooting nearly 200 feet into the air, but officials say that it does not threaten nearby communities.
From lava flow to red skies, here’s what the Mauna Loa eruption looked like over the past three days.
