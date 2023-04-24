Environment Massachusetts celebrates inaugural Right Whale Day North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, and the day is meant to educate people about the species. Right whales near Martha's Vineyard on March 10, 2023. Photos taken on surveys of wind energy areas and surrounding waters sponsored by MassCEC and BOEM by New England Aquarium observers operating under NMFS Permit #25739. Photo Courtesy NEA

Massachusetts held its inaugural Right Whale Day on Monday to raise awareness for the critically endangered species, which are often seen around the state’s waters, according to the New England Aquarium, or NEAQ.

There are around 340 North Atlantic right whales left, scientists at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life estimates. The species has been endangered since 1970, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Today we are celebrating the first-ever Massachusetts #RightWhaleDay! 🐋🎉



In our newest blog below, learn about how the idea for this holiday originally formed + what you can do to protect North Atlantic #RightWhales.#mapoli @SenSusanMoran @joshscutler https://t.co/qbgIP5nE1A — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) April 24, 2023

Rep. Josh Cutler said he was inspired to introduce the Bill – one of the last signed by former Gov. Charlie Baker – by a constituent. Matt Delaney of Pembroke is passionate about the whales and reached out to spread the wealth.

Delaney “fell in love” with right whales after encountering one in 2004, NEAQ said in a blog post on their site.

“We learned so much about North Atlantic right whales, especially about their decline in numbers,” Delaney said. “We realized this magnificent species could go extinct in our lifetime.”

Just as Delaney educated himself about the endangered whales, people can take April 24 to educate themselves about the species. Cutler said he sees the day as one of learning for the state, and he was happy to be a part of the educational tabling and planning that took place at NEAQ Monday afternoon.

“The idea is to kind of talk about right whales and make sure people understand their plight,” he said in a phone call with Boston.com Monday night. “They’re endangered. The next step is extinction. There’s no in between step, so we need to take action.”

Two of the main causes of death for right whales are entanglement in heavy ropes and vessel strikes, according to NOAA. In February, a right whale was found to have been entangled in ropes near Nantucket. Groups worked for months to help her.

At one of the tables at NEAQ Monday, Cutler said there were examples of fishing equipment on display.

Cutler has also introduced a bill that would create a grant program to fund research into ropeless fishing gear.

In addition to safe fishing gear, humans can mitigate harm to right whales through the implementation of slow zones.

Current slow zones in Nantucket and Cape Cod waters are set to expire April 29. Previously, slow zones had been implemented after a large sighting of right whales in the waters in March.

NEAQ also has a petition to join them in efforts to protect the right whale community.

#MARightWhaleDay celebrations were a success! 🙌



Thank you to everyone who joined us for our #RightWhaleDay event, signed petitions to save #RightWhales, and took pictures with our inflatable right whale!



Sign our petition: https://t.co/x53sX5rJPO@joshscutler @SenSusanMoran pic.twitter.com/VwMFuoDGYd — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) April 24, 2023