Massachusetts celebrates inaugural Right Whale Day

Massachusetts held its inaugural Right Whale Day on Monday to raise awareness for the critically endangered species, which are often seen around the state’s waters, according to the New England Aquarium, or NEAQ.
There are around 340 North Atlantic right whales left, scientists at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life estimates. The species has been endangered since 1970, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Rep. Josh Cutler said he was inspired to introduce the Bill – one of the last signed by former Gov. Charlie Baker – by a constituent. Matt Delaney of Pembroke is passionate about the whales and reached out to spread the wealth.
Delaney “fell in love” with right whales after encountering one in 2004, NEAQ said in a blog post on their site.
“We learned so much about North Atlantic right whales, especially about their decline in numbers,” Delaney said. “We realized this magnificent species could go extinct in our lifetime.”
Just as Delaney educated himself about the endangered whales, people can take April 24 to educate themselves about the species. Cutler said he sees the day as one of learning for the state, and he was happy to be a part of the educational tabling and planning that took place at NEAQ Monday afternoon.
“The idea is to kind of talk about right whales and make sure people understand their plight,” he said in a phone call with Boston.com Monday night. “They’re endangered. The next step is extinction. There’s no in between step, so we need to take action.”
Two of the main causes of death for right whales are entanglement in heavy ropes and vessel strikes, according to NOAA. In February, a right whale was found to have been entangled in ropes near Nantucket. Groups worked for months to help her.
At one of the tables at NEAQ Monday, Cutler said there were examples of fishing equipment on display.
Cutler has also introduced a bill that would create a grant program to fund research into ropeless fishing gear.
In addition to safe fishing gear, humans can mitigate harm to right whales through the implementation of slow zones.
Current slow zones in Nantucket and Cape Cod waters are set to expire April 29. Previously, slow zones had been implemented after a large sighting of right whales in the waters in March.
NEAQ also has a petition to join them in efforts to protect the right whale community.
