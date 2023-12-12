Environment Cape Cod researcher tags 14-foot white shark off of Hilton Head, SC LeeBeth the shark weighs a whopping 2,800 pounds. LeeBeth is a 14-foot, 2800-pound great white shark. Courtesy Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Ever wonder what a great white shark’s daily routine looks like?

Researchers at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Cape Cod do. So, they sent Staff Scientist Megan Winton to South Carolina to place a camera tag on a 14-foot, 2,800-pounder named LeeBeth.

Winton joined fishing guide Chip Michalove of Outcast Sport Fishing and three others on a Dec. 8 expedition off of Hilton Head, SC where they caught, tagged, and released the female shark.

The camera tag is designed to record the great white’s movements for a few days and then detach. Researchers will recover the tag and use the footage to learn more about the predator’s daily habits.

Advertisement:

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and Michalove each shared photos of LeeBeth on Facebook.

“Usually, the first few white sharks of the season are small ones, but we started the season with the largest we’ve landed in years,” Michalove wrote. “Covered in scars from chewing on seals, she swam off with … THE FIRST CAMERA TAG EVER PUT ON A SHARK IN SC.”