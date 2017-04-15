Cambridge activists mark Tax Day by demanding Trump release his taxes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Activists are marking Tax Day in Massachusetts by converging on Cambridge Common to demand President Donald Trump release all of his tax returns.

Saturday’s rally will also call on the all-Democratic Massachusetts Congressional delegation to oppose Trump’s budget proposal. They say the proposed cuts to health care, education, transportation are cruel and inhumane.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Trump has cited an audit as the reason he won’t release his taxes.

The protesters are getting support from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts Democrat posted an online video Friday calling on Congress to force Trump to release his tax returns.

Warren said the American public has a right to know more about Trump’s business ties, debts, and how Trump’s organization may be benefiting from his presidency.