Here’s what Mayor Wu’s new block party in downtown Boston will look like

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday that there will be a new city event during Marathon week.
The event is called Boston Blooms. It’s a block party that will take place Wednesday, April 13, and is meant to welcome people back to downtown Boston now that most pandemic restrictions have been removed.
“As the City of Boston continues to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal is to bolster our local economy by encouraging everyone to support Boston’s Downtown,” the Mayor’s Office said in a news release.
The all-day event will be held between South Station and Downtown Crossing, and will consist of food trucks, live music, local performers, street art installations, and a pop-up beer garden.
This kick-off event will be followed by a series of ongoing programming that will run throughout the summer across downtown Boston as part of Mayor Wu’s downtown revitalization plan, the Mayor’s Office said.
Wu’s office said that the pandemic has hit downtown Boston hard economically, with decreased foot traffic leading to less commercial spending. The goal of these events is to bring consumers back into the heart of the city.
“As we plan for our long-term economic recovery, bringing people back together in person will help our small businesses, restaurants, and arts and culture scene grow,” Wu said in the news release.
Boston Blooms Schedule:
7:30 – 10:00 a.m.
Music and breakfast food truck (North American Catering)
Free Coffee
Music by Fabiola Mendez and DJ Dephase
11:30 – 2:00 p.m.
Music and food trucks at Dewey Square
Performances by OrigiNation and JunkMusic
Plant giveaways
Street Theory- 2 Walls
4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Beer Garden at Downtown Crossing hosted by Democracy Brewing
Lawn Games
Performances headlined by the rapper Oompa
Mural Crew/Photo booth
Plant giveaway
