Dunkin' beers are back this fall Harpoon Brewery announced Dunkin' inspired beers will be available in September.

On Wednesday, the local brewery announced Dunkin’ inspired beers will be back for the third year in September. The beers will be available anywhere Harpoon beers are sold.

We're back with a brand-new @dunkindonuts Dozen Mix for the fall, featuring our favorite Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale alongside three fresh mix-pack exclusives – hitting stores this September!



This year’s pack features three new flavors — Dunkin’ Midnight, Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA, and Dunkin’ Maple Creme — plus the returning “fan-favorite” Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale flavor.

According to Harpoon, all beers are made with donuts, coffee, or matcha tea from Dunkin’. The three new flavors will only be available in the “Dunkin’ Dozen” mixed pack, while the pumpkin spiced latte flavor will be available in bottles and on draft as well.

Dunkin’ recently launched their fall flavors on Aug. 18 – the earliest date the flavors have launched.

Harpoon will be hosting a “walk-thru” launch event where people can pre-purchase their first pack of the beers. The event will be held on Monday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where people can pick up their beverages and consume them off-site.

The first 200 people to pre-buy their pack will get a limited-edition IPA donut that is filled with a Harpoon IPA jelly and topped with a candied malt crumble.

Past Dunkin’ inspired flavors include Boston Kreme Stout, Jelly Donut IPA, and Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter.