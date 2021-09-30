Food News Polar Seltzer’s 2021 winter flavors are here Say 'hey' to Prickly Pear & Citrus, Cranberry Bramble, and Upside Down Plum. Polar Seltzer 2021 winter collection. Polar Seltzer

Fall is in the air, and Polar Seltzer’s limited edition winter flavors are ready to refresh. This year’s lineup includes five fruity and fun flavors to pair with your favorite seasonal treats.

Like past years, there are some fresh takes and old favorites, but the 2021 collection is “a tapestry of American flavors that were created to pair with fall foods,” according to a Polar Seltzer release.

Polar Seltzer’s new winter flavors: Cranberry Bramble, Prickly Pear & Citrus, and Upside Down Plum. – Canva Graphic made with Polar Seltzer images

The Worcester-based Polar Seltzer company is introducing three new flavors this fall: “bright and happy” Prickly Pear & Citrus, “jammy and tart” Cranberry Bramble, and Upside Down Plum.

“Nothing confusing here,” Polar wrote in a release. “Upside Down Plum is straight-up refreshment featuring the unsung hero of stone fruit.”

Two past favorites are also back: “voluptuous” Pomegranate Apple and the “mighty return of the native grape” in the popular Concord Clementine.

The new flavors are available anywhere Polar Seltzer is sold in stores.