Food News Somerville’s R.F. O’Sullivan & Son to reopen Saturday The Irish pub has been closed for nearly a year. R.F. O'Sullivan & Son in Somerville reopens Saturday. R.F. O'Sullivan & Son

After being closed for nearly a year, Somerville’s R.F. O’Sullivan & Son will reopen Saturday, April 23.

The pub, which has been in operation for 30 years, is reopening under new management, but in a news release, the owners promised to deliver “the same laidback hangout where burgers and beers are king.”

R.F. O’Sullivan & Son in Somerville reopens Saturday. – R.F. O’Sullivan & Son

The Irish pub will feature an expanded menu centered around nine signature hand-formed burger patties. Their burgers will include everything from a classic cheeseburger to a Greek-style burger with tzatziki and feta cheese and the plant-based Impossible burger.

R.F. O’Sullivan & Son in Somerville offers a classic-style burger called the celtic burger. – R.F. O’Sullivan & Son

The restaurant has also added bar staples to its menu, such as a Fenway franks, bar pretzels, wings, and onion rings.

R.F. O’Sullivan & Son in Somerville has added bar pretzels to its menu. – R.F. O’Sullivan & Son

For beer offerings, the bar will have eight rotating beers on tap, as well as 11 others available in bottles and cans. They will also serve creatively crafted house cocktails such as the El Camino, with mezcal, reposado, yellow chartreuse, pineapple, agave, lime and mole bitters.

R.F. O’Sullivan & Son in Somerville offers a house cocktail called the El Camino. – R.F. O’Sullivan & Son

Soon, the restaurant said, it will open for lunch Friday through Sunday.

Advertisement:

Its new hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. It is located at 282 Beacon St. in Somerville.