Food News Boston Public Market’s first-ever bar opens Thursday It's a cocktail bar called The Pine Bar. Boston Public Market now has its first bar. It's a cocktail bar called The Pine Bar. The Boston Public Market

Boston Public Market now has its first-ever bar.

It’s a cocktail bar called The Pine Bar, and it features beer, wine, and spirits from across New England.

The bar is owned and operated by The Filmark Hospitality Group, which is know for Ristorante Lucia and Filippo Ristorante in the North End, as well as Cunard Tavern in East Boston.

The Pine Bar opens Thursday, June 16.

“From the conception of the Boston Public Market, it’s been our goal to add a bar — a place for locals and visitors alike to convene and raise a glass to the unifying power of food and to celebrate the bounty of New England,” Boston Public Market CEO Cheryl Cronin said in a news release about the bar.

Advertisement:

“To check this item off our bucket list while partnering with a local entrepreneur who understands our region’s history and the importance of local sourcing is a dream, and we can’t wait to share with all our patrons.”

The Pine Bar boasts a 10-tap, cast iron draft system that is the centerpiece of the space, the release said. Patrons will be able to pull up a stool or wander the market drink-in-hand, as well as eat food purchased from the market at the bar.

In addition to featuring New England liquor, wine, and beer, the news release said that the bar’s cocktail ingredients, such as produce, dairy, juices, and sweeteners, will highlight Boston Public Market vendors.

Boston Public Market visitors will be able to spot The Pine Bar thanks to its vintage-inspired neon sign that pays homage to The European Restaurant — Boston’s old flagship Italian restaurant, which used to be just a few blocks away from where the Boston Public Market currently stands, the release said.

“Nearly five decades after my father Filippo moved to Boston and opened Ristorante Lucia on Hanover Street in 1977, our family is proud to be opening the Boston Public Market’s first bar, where we can celebrate our adopted neighborhood of the North End and the New England region,” Philip Frattaroli, managing partner of the Filmark Hospitality Group, said in the release.

Advertisement:

Highlights from the opening cocktail menu at The Pine Bar will include:

Edmonia: GrandTen Gin (Dorchester), Short Path Cordial (Everett), handmade grenadine, lemon, cherry, apricot

Parcel 7: Boston Harbor Distillery Dark Rum (Dorchester), handmade rosemary simple syrup, fresh lime juice, Deacon Giles Absinthe (Salem)

The Sacred Cod: Triple 8 Vodka (Nantucket), local cranberries, fresh limes

Parquet Sour: Bully Boy Whiskey (Roxbury), lemon juice, locally-sourced egg whites, simple syrup, handmade fernet bitters

576: Putnam Malt Whiskey (Dorchester), demerara sugar, lemon juice, lemon peel

Bobby’s: Short Path Gin (Everett), fresh-squeezed oranges, homemade grenadine, dash of handmade orange bitters

The Pine Bar is located near the Hanover Street and garage entrances to the Boston Public Market, across from Q’s Nuts.

It will open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.