Remember the cookies with rocks? Now there’s cookies with wood.

Cookie consumers just can’t seem to catch a break.

Last month, there were rocks in cookies from Trader Joe’s. Now, it appears there are wood fragments in certain Nestlé Toll House products.

Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall late last week of the 16.5-ounce Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ‘Break and Bake’ Bar “due to the potential presence of wood fragments,” an announcement on the Food and Drug Administration’s website noted.

The recall focuses on two batches with codes 311457531K and 311557534K, which were produced on April 24 and 25 and distributed at retailers in the U.S.

The recall does not involve any other Nestlé Toll House products, so no need to fret over other bars, rolls, tubs, or the company’s edible cookie dough, Nestlé said.

The company noted that this recall has been issued “out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” but no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

“Consumers who have purchased NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund,” Nestlé said.

Consumers can also contact Nestlé for any further questions or support, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, at 800-681-1678.

Nestlé headquarters may be in Switzerland, but Massachusetts is home of where the Toll House Inn in Whitman once stood, where Ruth Wakefield invented the now-world famous chocolate chip cookie.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address,” Nestlé said.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority,” the company continued. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”