Sally's Apizza draws huge crowd at opening in Woburn "Apizza," known to be a New Haven style as opposed to New York or Chicago, has a thin crust and is cooked in a coal-burning oven.

This pizza chain has expanded its horizons to the great state of Massachusetts and locals are ready to give it a try.

Sally’s Apizza had its grand opening Thursday in Woburn and attracted a long line of pizza lovers. “Apizza,” known to be a New Haven style as opposed to New York or Chicago, has a thin crust and is cooked in a coal-burning oven.

The process of making apizza is tied to its Neapolitan roots. And it’s not “ah-pizza” it’s “ah-beetz.” This apizza is a change from the cheese-heavy pizza found at your local stop. Because of the coal-burning oven apizza has a bit of a charred look and taste. There’s also more of a focus on red sauce as well as Pecorino Romano in the place of mozzarella which would be found on a Margarita pizza.

But this isn’t pizza. It’s apizza.

Sally’s Apizza is one of the best-known in the region and uses “custom-designed ovens” to get a taste that people enjoy. This chain was founded in 1939, but has been able to extend the reach of its apizza empire in recent years.

There are locations in Fairfield, Stamford, and New Haven, Connecticut, with locations in Wethersfield, Norwalk, and Newington, Connecticut, coming soon, as well as Boston’s Seaport, according to the company’s website.

“This is an iconic place that finally came to Massachusetts,” said Connecticut native John Wight, who now lives in Reading, according to NBC10 Boston.

The new establishment opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Woburn Village.

“When you have a restaurant like Sally’s here, it just adds to the whole vibe. It’s a great place — people come from all over the area because they like the food, they like the businesses here and Sally’s is going to be a great addition to that mix,” said Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin, according to NBC10.