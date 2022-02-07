Food Ice cream sold at Market Basket, Big Y, and Roche Bros in Mass. recalled for possible listeria contamination Certain flavors of Batch brand ice cream could contain the dangerous bacteria listeria. Some Batch brand ice cream lots may be contaminated with listeria. Photo courtesy of the FDA

If you bought Batch brand ice cream at Market Basket, Roche Bros., or Big Y recently, you should check to make sure it isn’t part of a contaminated lot that could make you sick.

Manchester, Connecticut-based ice cream company The Royal Ice Cream Company is recalling specific lots of their Batch brand ice cream because it could be contaminated with a bacteria called listeria, according to an FDA advisory.

The flavors that could be contaminated are vanilla, mocha chip, and ginger. The lots of those flavors that could be contaminated were largely distributed in Massachusetts, and went to to Market Basket, Roche Bros., and Big Y grocery stores.

Advertisement:

The products are packaged in paper 16 oz. pints with the Batch Ice Cream brand name and flavors on the front, the FDA said. They are also coded with a date of manufacture of 1/19/22 and “best by” date of 7/19/23, which can be found on the bottom of the cup.

So far, no listeria infections have been reported as a result of the ice cream, the FDA said. The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of listeria on processing equipment.

Royal Ice Cream is holding future product and testing it before releasing it for distribution. The FDA and the company are still investigating what caused the listeria contamination.

For most people, listeria causes symptoms such as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, fever, and muscle aches, according to the CDC.

Pregnant people typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches, the CDC said. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or the newborn baby having a life-threatening infection.

People infected with listeria usually report symptoms one to four weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria. Still, some people have reported symptoms as late as 70 days after exposure or as early as the same day of exposure, according to the CDC.

Advertisement:

The CDC estimates that 1,600 people get a listeria infection each year, and about 260 die from the infection.

The FDA asks that people who bought the potentially infected ice cream return it to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.