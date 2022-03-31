Skippy recalls certain peanut butters sold in Massachusetts

Newsletter Signup
Skippy Foods is voluntarily recalling certain peanut butters that were sold in Massachusetts and other states, the company announced Thursday.
The types of peanut butter affected include SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.
The jars are being recalled because of the possibility that some contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment, Skippy Foods said.
So far, the company said, there have been no consumer complaints about stainless steel fragments, and all retailers that received the affected product have been notified. Skippy’s manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the concern.
Skippy Foods said in a statement that it is recalling the jars “out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products.”
|PRODUCT
|RECALLED CODE DATE
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz
|Best if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz
|Best if Used By MAY0523
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz
|Best if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
|SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz
|Best if Used By MAY1023
No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of SKIPPY brand peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in this recall, the company said.
If you have this product, you can return it to the store you bought it for an exchange, call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com for instructions and information.
