Food Skippy recalls certain peanut butters sold in Massachusetts The company says the jars may have bits of stainless steel in them. Skippy peanut butter is recalling some of their jars sold in Massachusetts. Skippy Foods

Skippy Foods is voluntarily recalling certain peanut butters that were sold in Massachusetts and other states, the company announced Thursday.

The types of peanut butter affected include SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.

The jars are being recalled because of the possibility that some contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment, Skippy Foods said.

So far, the company said, there have been no consumer complaints about stainless steel fragments, and all retailers that received the affected product have been notified. Skippy’s manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the concern.

Skippy Foods said in a statement that it is recalling the jars “out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products.”

PRODUCT RECALLED CODE DATE SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz Best if Used By MAY0423



Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz Best if Used By MAY0623



Best if Used By MAY0723 SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz Best if Used By MAY1023

No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of SKIPPY brand peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in this recall, the company said.

If you have this product, you can return it to the store you bought it for an exchange, call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com for instructions and information.