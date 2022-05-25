Food South Boston’s Telegraph Hill Kitchen & Bar to reopen Thursday The pub has been closed since March 2020. Telegraph Hill Kitchen & Bar will reopen Thursday after being closed for over two years.

Southie staple Telegraph Hill Kitchen & Bar will reopen Thursday for the first time since it shuttered its doors in March 2020.

Having opened originally in 2010, the pub is under new management, according to a news release, and will now be run by several veterans of Boston’s bar and restaurant scene.

“Telegraph Hill will continue its legacy as a cozy, understated watering hole that serves up local craft beers and comfort food,” the news release reads.

Telegraph Hill’s new executive chef is Jaime Suarez, who is known for his work at the now-defunct Common Ground in Allston, as well as Grafton Street Pub & Grill in Cambridge.

Telegraph Hill’s new all-day menu will feature a mix of American pub classics, as well as international favorites, the news release said. It will offer everything from chicken wings and burgers to calamari and flatbreads.

Highlights from the menu include a honey buffalo chicharron with pork belly, rosemary honey, pickled carrots, and blue cheese; a Cubano with roasted pork loin, braised pork shoulder, Dijon, Swiss cheese, and house-made pickles; and a Grand Marnier chocolate cake.

Telegraph Hill will also have a dozen beers on tap from local breweries Night Shift Brewing, Castle Island Brewery, Jack’s Abbey, and Lord Hobo.

Located at 289 Dorchester St., the kitchen and bar will now be open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and will soon offer weekly activities such as trivia.