Food Cambridge Chef Erin Miller crowned the first ever Queen of American Seafood Miller came in first place in the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans. Chef Erin Miller of Urban Hearth in Cambridge was crowned Queen of American Seafood in Louisiana.

In New Orleans, a Cambridge chef showed a legendary seafood city what Massachusetts seafood is really about.

Chef Erin Miller, the culinary mind behind restaurant Urban Hearth in Cambridge, was crowned the first-ever 2022 Queen of American Seafood after winning the 2022 annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off Saturday.

To win the crown, Miller prepared a dish she called the Cape Ann Tide Pool. It included a consommé, or clear soup, consisting of lobster tails and dune rose pits, according to a statement. This soup represented the incoming sea seen from the tidal pool.

The dish also included a scallop custard with corn, butter-poached lobster tail and scallops with sea beans found on Cape Ann.

Advertisement:

“We wanted to really focus in on the breadth of seafood available in Massachusetts, not only the fish and shellfish we know really well, but also the things that grow along the shore. So the dish is built around multiple layers of seafood and multiple layers of textures integrated with the sea beans and the garnishes that grow in the rocky shoals in Massachusetts,” said Miller.

One Twitter user congratulated Miller on her win alongside a picture of her dish.

Congrats to Chef Erin Miller of Urban Earth in Massachusetts for winning the Great American Seafood Cook-Off!



Miller is the newest Queen of American Seafood!#Gasco22 #GreatAmericanSeafoodCookOff pic.twitter.com/sx7q3UzpjV — Brady Renard (@RenardSports) August 6, 2022