Multiple sausage products made in R.I. recalled due to listeria risk

Just under 53,000 pounds of sausage products made by a Rhode Island company are being recalled due to the risk of listeria contamination.
The products were made by Daniele International LLC, which is based in Mapleville, R.I., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The items in question are all ready-to-eat sausage products. They were produced from May 23 through Nov. 25 of last year. The products were shipped to stores nationwide from Dec. 23 through Jan. 17.
The labels of the products in question can be found online.
The following items are subject to recall:
All of the items have “EST. 54” inside the USDA mark of inspection on their packaging.
Listeria was found during routine inspections on surfaces that these products came into contact with. There have not yet been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to eating these products, according to the USDA.
These items should either be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.
Listeriosis is a serious infection that kills about 260 people a year, according to the CDC. It is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms can vary, but generally include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue.
