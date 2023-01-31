Food Multiple sausage products made in R.I. recalled due to listeria risk The ready-to-eat products include salami, prosciutto, and soppressata.

Just under 53,000 pounds of sausage products made by a Rhode Island company are being recalled due to the risk of listeria contamination.

The products were made by Daniele International LLC, which is based in Mapleville, R.I., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The items in question are all ready-to-eat sausage products. They were produced from May 23 through Nov. 25 of last year. The products were shipped to stores nationwide from Dec. 23 through Jan. 17.

The labels of the products in question can be found online.

The following items are subject to recall:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by Meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

All of the items have “EST. 54” inside the USDA mark of inspection on their packaging.

One of the recalled products is a charcuterie sampler from Boar’s Head. USDA

Listeria was found during routine inspections on surfaces that these products came into contact with. There have not yet been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to eating these products, according to the USDA.

These items should either be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that kills about 260 people a year, according to the CDC. It is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can vary, but generally include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue.