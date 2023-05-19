Food Boston Mexican restaurants shut down over hygiene issues, rat droppings A Los Amigos Mexican Grill taqueria in Brighton Center was linked to foodborne illness, and a West Roxbury location had rodent droppings on food and drink containers.

Two popular Mexican restaurants were forced to temporarily shut down after health inspections revealed multiple issues, and one location was linked to an outbreak of foodborne illness.

Los Amigos Mexican Grill taquerias in Brighton Center had its operating permit suspended after health inspectors learned of “multiple reports of a foodborne illness from items consumed at this location.” In a May 18 report, inspectors said they observed mold-like substances and visible soils on the walls and ceilings of a walk-in unit at the eatery. Officials also said there were no sanitizer setups at food prep stations.

On May 19, at the West Roxbury location, health inspectors found rodent droppings on food items and a spatula stored in stagnant water. According to the report, the droppings were found on pineapple cans, a bag of pinto beans, beverage single-use holders, storage tables, and on the floor.

To address the rodent waste, health inspectors instructed the restaurant to “provide a detailed pest control report. Remove foods contaminated by droppings [and] clean and sanitize surfaces after cleaning of rodent droppings in all basement areas.”

Inspectors at the West Roxbury location also said they found “no verifiable evidence of illness policy training,” and observed only one employee to have properly washed their hands, among other violations.

Both locations are closed until at least Tuesday, according to the eatery’s website.

The Boston Public Health Commission released a statement encouraging anyone who visited the Brighton location between May 12 and May 18 to keep an eye out for symptoms of Salmonella infection, including fever, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. The statement said anyone who ate at the two taquerias between those dates should contact a healthcare provider for an evaluation and testing if appropriate.