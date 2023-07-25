Food Trader Joe’s advises customers not to eat these cookies, on account of the rocks "If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them." Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies are the ones that might have rocks in them. Trader Joe's

In an announcement that seems vaguely reminiscent of something you might read in an Upton Sinclair novel, Trader Joe’s has advised its patrons not to eat certain cookies it had been selling because they might, in fact, contain rocks. Yes, the outdoors kind.

“We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) that product … may contain rocks,” the supermarket chain announced, citing Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates 10/19/23 through 10/21/23 and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates 10/17/23 through 10/21/23.

“If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them,” says Trader Joe’s.

Anyone who purchased either (or both) of the above-mentioned products may return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund, whether there are visible rocks in them or not. Customers with questions, and we can only imagine what some of these might be, may call 626-599-3817 or fill out this form on the company’s website.

The California-based company lists 19 Massachusetts locations on its website, including stores in Allston, Cambridge, and Brookline.