Hindus call out Mass.-based Baskin-Robbins for gelatin allegedly made from beef

Some Hindus are calling out Baskin-Robbins, the Canton-based ice cream giant, for not clarifying where gelatin in one of its flavors is sourced from. Most Hindus consider cows sacred and do not eat beef, causing a potential conflict if the gelatin in a food product is made from beef.

Rajan Zed, a Nevada–based statesman who serves as president of the Universal Society of Hinduism and has delivered prayers to lawmakers across the country, said in a release that Baskin-Robbins should apologize and recall its “Rocky Road” ice cream.

Zed said he and fellow members of his community were shocked to learn that “Rocky Road” contained gelatin made from beef. A customer relations representative from the company confirmed that the gelatin in the ice cream came from both beef and pork, according to the release.

In a statement to Boston.com, a Baskin-Robbins spokesperson said that the company clearly informs customers that its “Rocky Road” contains gelatin. The spokesperson did not clarify where the gelatin is sourced from.

“Baskin-Robbins is compliant with all regulatory standards and strives to provide clear, simple nutrition and ingredient information on menus and labels. Our website and app provide links to ingredient information, nutritional breakdowns, lists of major allergens, and information on allergen cross-contact with other menu items at our shops,” the Baskin-Robbins spokesperson said. “As a result, our menus disclose that the marshmallows in Rocky Road ice cream contain gelatin, which can be found here.”

The ingredients list for “Rocky Road” on the Baskin-Robbins website does specify that gelatin is used in the ice cream’s marshmallows, but not whether the gelatin came from beef.

Gelatin is derived from cooked collagen, a protein found almost everywhere in the bodies of humans and many animals. Parts from any animal can be used to produce gelatin, but beef and pork are two of the most common sources.

Current FDA regulations do not require companies to clarify where their gelatin is sourced from, according to industry publication Food Safety News. Zed has made headlines for calling out companies like Kellogg’s and Unilever for similar reasons in the past.