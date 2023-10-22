Food Big Chicken to open in Northshore Mall Former Celtic, NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, is bringing his most recent culinary endeavor to Peabody.

Big Chicken, a food chain serving primarily fried chicken sandwiches founded by NBA star and former Celtic Shaquille O’Neal, will open its first location in Massachusetts at the Northshore Mall in Peabody in 2024.

“I’m incredibly excited to see Big Chicken open a location at the Northshore Mall. I lived a few miles from the location in the early 2000s and spent a lot of time there, so it’s awesome to see Paul and Ryan, our all-star partners, bring Big Chicken to the area,” said Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern, according to MassLive.

Since opening the first location in Los Angeles in 2018, 10 Big Chickens have debuted across the country, according to The Salem News. Hundreds of other sites are in development, according to the newspaper.

Advertisement:

The eatery is intended to capture O’Neal’s childhood favorites, as well as trending fan favorite dishes.

Menu items include fries, Cheez-It-crusted mac and cheese, and homemade ice cream shakes.