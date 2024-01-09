Food Late-night Taco Bell that replaced Great Scott in Allston is open for business Complete with Crunchwrap Supremes and Doritos Locos tacos, Taco Bell opened last week at 1222 Commonwealth Ave.

Allston/Brighton gained a Taco Bell over holiday break, much to the chagrin of some locals but offering a beacon of hope for students and young people looking for a late-night joint.

The new Taco Bell, complete with Crunchwrap Supremes and Doritos Locos tacos, opened last week at 1222 Commonwealth Ave., formerly the location of Great Scott, a beloved local music venue that closed during the pandemic.

On the corner on Harvard Avenue in Allston, the Taco Bell is one of only two with a Boston address. Open the latest, it will close at 3 a.m. on weekdays and 3:30 a.m. on weekends, “or later.”

Taco Bell Cantina is now open at 1222 Commonwealth Avenue in Allston, the former location of the Great Scott music venue.



The Taco Bell is the third to be added to Boston University’s neighborhood. In 2020, Commonwealth Avenue in Brookline gained a Taco Bell Cantina, which serves alcoholic beverages like boozy Baja Blasts and is open until 1 a.m.

Another Cantina opened in Coolidge Corner shortly after and is open until 2 a.m. It stays open later than any other restaurant in the area, often catching a post-movie crowd from the Coolidge.

The new location has “cantina” on its sign, but is listed on the company’s website as a regular Taco Bell — last year, the city opted to not grant them a license to serve alcohol at the Allston site.

Great Scott had plans to relocate the iconic venue, which appear to have not panned out. The venue reacted to the news about Taco Bell last August on Facebook.

Other locals protested the chain with an impromptu concert lamenting the closure of Great Scott.

“Great Scott replaced with a Taco Bell should scare everyone,” Former City Councilor Kendra Lara wrote on X on Tuesday.

Some commented on its late hours compared to Boston’s relatively tame nightlife and the MBTA’s 1 a.m. finish.

