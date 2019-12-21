FROM

Many health care workers are refusing flu shots, endangering patients, regulators say

A new state report found that vaccination rates among health workers are below the state and federal goal.

A new state report discovered that flu vaccination rates for Massachusetts health care workers were well below the state and federal goal of 90 percent.
A new state report discovered that flu vaccination rates for Massachusetts health care workers were well below the state and federal goal of 90 percent. –(DAVID GOLDMAN/AP/FILE/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
8:52 AM

Hundreds of workers who care for some of the state’s frailest residents, including those in nursing homes and dialysis centers, are failing to get their annual flu shot, placing patients with weak immune systems at risk of serious illness or death, health specialists said.

A new state report, which tracked vaccination rates during last year’s flu season, found that many clinics, ambulatory care facilities, dialysis centers, nursing and rest homes, and adult day health centers reported worker vaccination rates well below 90 percent, the state and federal goal for health facilities.

Among the lowest vaccination rates in Massachusetts facilities were nursing homes with 72 percent; clinics 68 percent; rest homes 64 percent; and 61 percent at day health programs, which provide community-based nutritional, rehabilitative, and other services to disabled adults.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Health
President Donald Trump arrives with first lady Melania Trump to sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Friday.
Politics
Plans for impeachment trial get foggy before holiday break December 21, 2019 | 8:13 AM
Two people injured in Manchester, NH shooting.
New Hampshire
Police investigate shooting outside diner in Manchester, NH December 21, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Mexico
Watch: One Carnival cruise ship crashed into another as horrified passengers watched December 20, 2019 | 9:10 PM
Navy midshipmen salute ahead of the Army Navy game on Saturday, Dec. 14.
'Circle Game'
Cadets, midshipmen were playing 'circle game,' not making a racist gesture, investigators say December 20, 2019 | 7:50 PM
South End
Cars towed in South End due to city error December 20, 2019 | 4:45 PM
BOSTON, MA - 12/21/2017: BELL RINGER Governor Charlie Baker took some time to ring a bell at Washington and Summer Streets downtown crossing for the Salvation Army (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stnd alone photo
Politics
Charlie Baker was confronted by protesters during a Salvation Army bell ringing December 20, 2019 | 4:18 PM
Billy Newman Photography via AP
Animals
They put up and decorated their Christmas tree. A week later they found an owl among its branches. December 20, 2019 | 3:20 PM
New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD
Pastor pleads not guilty to charges of rape and kidnapping December 20, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Cadbury
State troopers saved this wayward goose. Now you can adopt him. December 20, 2019 | 2:23 PM
DRUG TRAFFICKING
37 facing charges in Lynn narcotics sting December 20, 2019 | 2:08 PM
The Menard Family
Jason Menard
Mortgage of fallen Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard's family to be paid in full, foundation says December 20, 2019 | 1:56 PM
IMMIGRATION
A new 'Trust Act' laying out how Boston police interact with ICE agents was just signed into law. Here's what to know. December 20, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Deer rescue
New Hampshire firefighters rescue deer that fell through ice December 20, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Politics
Here's what we actually know about Pete Buttigieg's wine-cave fundraiser December 20, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Lance Tinder
Crime
Man accused of blocking Downtown Crossing station entrance said he was protesting MBTA fares December 20, 2019 | 12:37 PM
In this Monday, June 20, 2016 photo, Julie Cardinal speaks about the Westerly Yacht Club’s membership policy as the yacht club is seen in the background in Westerly, R.I.
Westerly shooting
Family identifies woman killed in shooting at R.I. housing complex as single mother of 5 December 20, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Snap Boogie
Video: Street performer Snap Boogie shows off flips in T car December 20, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Duck seeking duck
A Maine man posted a singles ad for his lonely duck. It worked. December 20, 2019 | 10:58 AM
ELECTION 2020
Warren’s origin story, her mother and THE dress, comes home December 20, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders apologizes for mocking Joe Biden's comments on stuttering December 20, 2019 | 10:22 AM
THEY KNOW IF YOU'VE BEEN BAD OR GOOD
Vermont speed radar tells drivers if they're naughty or nice December 20, 2019 | 10:21 AM
In Suffolk Superior Court, Charlene Casey listened during her arraignment on a motor vehicle homicide charge stemming from a crash in South Boston which claimed the life of then-two-year-old Colin McGrath.
SOUTH BOSTON CRASH
Woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed toddler December 20, 2019 | 10:01 AM
ELECTRIC CARS
Boston to install electric vehicle charging stations in 6 lots in coming months December 20, 2019 | 9:44 AM
File-This Nov. 30, 1999, file photo shows Jim Pearson of Beech Ridge Farm in Scarborough, Maine, pausing while driving his tractor across his 160 acre spread. Pearson was fatally stabbed in a random attack outside his home on Sunday, Dec.15, 2019. (Doug Jones/Portland Press Herald via AP)
IN MEMORIAM
Maine family announces celebration of life for slain Christmas tree farmer December 20, 2019 | 9:39 AM
James Clarke.
CONVICTED
IRS agent convicted of raping college intern in Boston December 20, 2019 | 9:23 AM
President Donald Trump arrives at W.K. Kellogg Airport to attend a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich.
RELIGION
Evangelical magazine Christianity Today: Trump must go December 20, 2019 | 8:56 AM
Politics
Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal December 20, 2019 | 8:15 AM
From left: Domenic and Vincent Rosa.
Local
'It’s hard to imagine being a parent and having to live with that' December 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM
(From L) Democratic presidential hopefuls, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer participate of the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Democratic debate
6 takeaways from the Democratic debate December 19, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Democratic presidential hopefuls Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg (L) looks at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as she speaks during the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Democratic debate
'Held in a wine cave full of crystals': Elizabeth Warren slams Pete Buttigieg's pricey fundraisers in debate December 19, 2019 | 11:06 PM