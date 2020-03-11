Watch live: President Trump addresses the nation SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS By Jack Pickell March 11, 2020 Advertisement TOPICS: Health Coronavirus Politics National Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines. Close Boston.com News Alerts Sign up for Boston.com's e-mail alerts and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox. Thanks for signing up! Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy Close Wake up with today’s top stories Get Today’s Headlines every morning and breaking news as it unfolds, right to your inbox. Connect with Facebook - or - Thanks for signing up! Continue to the article Privacy Policy Politics Trump to address nation as Congress unveils virus response March 11, 2020 | 7:20 PM Local Here's how much Boston's rush hour traffic has dropped in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak March 11, 2020 | 6:13 PM 'Pandemic' The coronavirus outbreak is now a 'pandemic.' Here's what that means. March 11, 2020 | 5:24 PM Coronavirus Coronavirus is mysteriously sparing kids and killing the elderly. Understanding why may help defeat the virus. March 11, 2020 | 3:44 PM Arrest Lack of inspection sticker leads state trooper to arrest in Mattapan March 11, 2020 | 3:12 PM CORONAVIRUS Sneezing? Sweating? A thermometer awaits you at Encore casino March 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM PLANE CRASH State police responding to reported plane crash March 11, 2020 | 3:02 PM MBTA The MBTA says it's hiring at an 'unprecedented' rate. So why are some workers protesting? March 11, 2020 | 2:59 PM COVID-19 PANDEMIC Here's how Boston-area colleges are approaching refunds after asking students to vacate campus housing March 11, 2020 | 2:10 PM Orange Line Man struck, killed by Orange Line train at Mass. Ave. station March 11, 2020 | 2:09 PM COMMUTER RAIL Running late? At South Station, don't count on the last-minute track listing anymore March 11, 2020 | 1:14 PM MBTA Amid coronavirus concerns, is it safe to ride the T? March 11, 2020 | 12:58 PM Coronavirus World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic March 11, 2020 | 12:30 PM MISSING TEEN Authorities seek help locating missing Boston 14-year-old March 11, 2020 | 11:58 AM COVID-19 OUTBREAK Report: Biogen employees who sought coronavirus tests in days after meeting were denied March 11, 2020 | 10:53 AM Coronavirus Why ‘flattening the curve’ may be the world’s best bet to slow the coronavirus March 11, 2020 | 10:50 AM INDECENT EXPOSURE Cambridge police seek man who allegedly exposed himself at Cambridgeside Galleria March 11, 2020 | 9:53 AM Coronavirus ‘It’s just everywhere already’: How delays in testing set back the U.S. coronavirus response March 11, 2020 | 9:34 AM CORONAVIRUS 'That’s when it really hit us that this was something serious' March 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM Coronavirus Virus impact on U.S. sports grows; more restrictions in Europe March 10, 2020 | 10:15 PM Bruins Bruins snap Flyers' 9-game win streak behind Rask shutout March 10, 2020 | 10:00 PM Coronavirus Coachella festival postponed as concerts grapple with virus March 10, 2020 | 8:13 PM Primaries Biden adds Michigan to win total, delivering blow to Sanders March 10, 2020 | 8:04 PM Coronavirus Charlie Baker declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise in Mass. March 10, 2020 | 7:17 PM Coronavirus Red Cross urging 'healthy, eligible individuals' to donate blood amid coronavirus concerns March 10, 2020 | 6:21 PM Parade canceled 'This isn't the flu': Marty Walsh defends decision to cancel Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade March 10, 2020 | 5:40 PM Self-quarantine What you should know if you've been asked to self-quarantine March 10, 2020 | 5:33 PM Crime Florida man arrested in New England gas pump skimming scheme March 10, 2020 | 5:11 PM Coronavirus How has coronavirus impacted you? March 10, 2020 | 4:53 PM Local 2 drivers have close calls with debris crashing through windshields March 10, 2020 | 4:50 PM
