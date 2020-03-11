Watch live: President Trump addresses the nation

March 11, 2020
Trump to address nation as Congress unveils virus response March 11, 2020 | 7:20 PM
Boston, MA 3/11/2020: Traffic was low on Congress Street as Bostonians deal with the Corona virus. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Here's how much Boston's rush hour traffic has dropped in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak March 11, 2020 | 6:13 PM
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
The coronavirus outbreak is now a 'pandemic.' Here's what that means. March 11, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Two girls in Syria wear masks as a preventive measure. Children have been mysteriously untouched by the virus worldwide.
Coronavirus is mysteriously sparing kids and killing the elderly. Understanding why may help defeat the virus. March 11, 2020 | 3:44 PM
Lack of inspection sticker leads state trooper to arrest in Mattapan March 11, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Sneezing? Sweating? A thermometer awaits you at Encore casino March 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM
State police responding to reported plane crash March 11, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Boston, MA. 3/9/20 Bob Lupien (cq), of IUOE Local 4, holds up a sign as Lee Matsueda (cq), with Community Labor United, speaks. Workers and riders protest MBTA cuts in workforce maintenance, in front of the Transportation Building. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Adam Vaccaro
The MBTA says it's hiring at an 'unprecedented' rate. So why are some workers protesting? March 11, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Students walk across campus at MIT University on Tuesday afternoon. Soon, many will have to vacate in light of the growing number of Coronvirus cases in the state of Massachusetts.
Here's how Boston-area colleges are approaching refunds after asking students to vacate campus housing March 11, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Man struck, killed by Orange Line train at Mass. Ave. station March 11, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Commuters fill the platform as they arrive during the morning rush at South Station in Boston on July 24, 2019.
Running late? At South Station, don't count on the last-minute track listing anymore March 11, 2020 | 1:14 PM
MBTA steps up cleaning to defend against coronavirus.
Amid coronavirus concerns, is it safe to ride the T? March 11, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Workers wearing protective gears disinfect as a precaution against the new coronavirus at the subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Kim Sun-woong/Newsis via AP)
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic March 11, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Authorities seek help locating missing Boston 14-year-old March 11, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Biogen's headquarters in Cambridge.
Report: Biogen employees who sought coronavirus tests in days after meeting were denied March 11, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Why ‘flattening the curve’ may be the world’s best bet to slow the coronavirus March 11, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Cambridge police seek man who allegedly exposed himself at Cambridgeside Galleria March 11, 2020 | 9:53 AM
A research project in Seattle tried to conduct early tests for the new coronavirus but ran into red tape before circumventing federal officials and confirming a case.
‘It’s just everywhere already’: How delays in testing set back the U.S. coronavirus response March 11, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Serena Arora on Aventine Hill in Rome.
'That’s when it really hit us that this was something serious' March 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A man wears a face mask in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours.
Virus impact on U.S. sports grows; more restrictions in Europe March 10, 2020 | 10:15 PM
Matt Grzelcyk celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period.
Bruins snap Flyers' 9-game win streak behind Rask shutout March 10, 2020 | 10:00 PM
Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California.
Coachella festival postponed as concerts grapple with virus March 10, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters as he receives the endorsement of Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.),in Flint, Mich., on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Biden adds Michigan to win total, delivering blow to Sanders March 10, 2020 | 8:04 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker held a press conference at the State House to give an update on the coronavirus Tuesday.
Charlie Baker declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise in Mass. March 10, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Donated blood at The American Red Cross donation center in Scranton, Pa., on Monday. Due to the flu season and COVID-19 donations to The American Red Cross are down across the country.
Red Cross urging 'healthy, eligible individuals' to donate blood amid coronavirus concerns March 10, 2020 | 6:21 PM
Boston, MA--03/17/2019--Marty Walsh, the mayor of Boston, shakes hands with people in the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day parade in South Boston on Sunday afternoon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18parade Reporter:
'This isn't the flu': Marty Walsh defends decision to cancel Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade March 10, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Kate Mannle, whose recent overseas trip included a layover in South Korea, in self-quarantine at home in Seattle.
What you should know if you've been asked to self-quarantine March 10, 2020 | 5:33 PM
In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla.
Florida man arrested in New England gas pump skimming scheme March 10, 2020 | 5:11 PM
A demonstration of hand sanitizer at a readiness training session for the coronavirus at a hospital in Northridge, Calif., March 3, 2020. Despite efforts by social media companies to stop it, false information about the coronavirus is proliferating around the world. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
How has coronavirus impacted you? March 10, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Car damaged by a tire in Danvers.
2 drivers have close calls with debris crashing through windshields March 10, 2020 | 4:50 PM