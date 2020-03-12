Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz star reported to have coronavirus, was at Encore Boston Harbor

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, visited Encore Boston Harbor casino March 5 while his team was in town to play the Boston Celtics, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday.

Encore and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Thursday that a guest at the Everett resort had tested positive for the virus, known as Covid-19. Casino officials said in a statement that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has informed the casino that the person “was low risk and showing no signs of symptoms when at the resort.”

Encore is not aware of the person having any interaction with other guests, according to a spokesman, who said said he could not comment on the identity of the resort’s visitors.

Advertisement

Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts: