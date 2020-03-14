WATCH: Gov. Baker updates the commonwealth on coronavirus response, Saturday, March 14 SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS By Peter Chianca, Boston.com Staff March 14, 2020 | 11:10 AM Advertisement TOPICS: Health Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines. Close Boston.com News Alerts Sign up for Boston.com's e-mail alerts and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox. Thanks for signing up! Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy Close Wake up with today’s top stories Get Today’s Headlines every morning and breaking news as it unfolds, right to your inbox. Connect with Facebook - or - Thanks for signing up! Continue to the article Privacy Policy Mental Health OCD and anxiety disorder treatment can be complicated by pandemic fears March 14, 2020 | 11:43 AM Fishing Lobster prices tumble; future is cloudy as exports shut down March 14, 2020 | 9:51 AM COVID-19 IN BOSTON Boston officials reviewing city's coronavirus response March 14, 2020 | 9:42 AM SCHOOL CLOSURES Read: Mass. Teachers Association demands closure of all schools over COVID-19 March 14, 2020 | 9:10 AM Tech Apple temporarily shuts stores worldwide March 14, 2020 | 8:47 AM Fire Photos: Blazing fire consumes vacant Rhode Island mills overnight March 14, 2020 | 8:29 AM SCHOOL CLOSURES School, office closures are logistical nightmare for working parents March 14, 2020 | 8:17 AM Local Massachusetts EMS to cancel $1.6 million in ambulance debts in Lowell March 14, 2020 | 7:46 AM Politics House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency March 14, 2020 | 1:44 AM Health How to clean the bundle of germs that is your phone March 14, 2020 | 12:20 AM National Relatives watch with 'a very helpless feeling' as coronavirus tears through Seattle-area senior homes March 14, 2020 | 12:12 AM Coronavirus math This is the coronavirus math that has experts so worried: Ventilators and hospital beds March 14, 2020 | 12:00 AM Coronavirus Coronavirus can stay infectious for days on surfaces March 13, 2020 | 11:45 PM Health Your nose itches. You wonder: Is it the coronavirus? March 13, 2020 | 11:30 PM Italy Italy’s health care system groans under coronavirus — a warning to the world March 13, 2020 | 11:10 PM Jared Kushner Seeking advice on the coronavirus, Jared Kushner enlists a doctor in the family March 13, 2020 | 11:00 PM Coronavirus NYC keeping schools open, defying coronavirus trend March 13, 2020 | 9:17 PM Coronavirus Delays, continuances, and cancellations: Here's how COVID-19 is affecting local courts March 13, 2020 | 8:06 PM Local R.I. child tests positive for COVID-19; got autograph from Rudy Gobert at TD Garden, police say March 13, 2020 | 7:47 PM Politics Trump declares emergency; world steps up fight against virus March 13, 2020 | 7:25 PM Colleges Here's what community leaders and groups are doing to support college students in need due to coronavirus March 13, 2020 | 6:47 PM Local Massachusetts lawmakers, officials are calling for a pause on evictions amid COVID-19 March 13, 2020 | 6:29 PM Politics Here's how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the race between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy March 13, 2020 | 5:46 PM Coronavirus Trump says he's likely to be tested for coronavirus 'fairly soon' March 13, 2020 | 5:31 PM Coronavirus U.S. stocks rebound on hopes for policy responses March 13, 2020 | 5:27 PM Coronavirus Trump declares coronavirus pandemic a national emergency March 13, 2020 | 3:48 PM PANDEMIC CLOSURES Boston Flower and Garden show comes to an end 2 days early as coronavirus concerns rise March 13, 2020 | 3:36 PM PANIC BUYING Pandemic panic: Why are people buying so much toilet paper? March 13, 2020 | 3:02 PM COVID-19 Map: Here's where coronavirus cases are reported in Massachusetts March 13, 2020 | 2:39 PM Politics Fed takes extra steps to sooth virus-rattled bond market March 13, 2020 | 1:57 PM
