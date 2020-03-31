Florida docking plan in the works for ill-fated cruise ships

“There are no great choices left. These are all tough outcomes.”

Laura Gabaroni and her husband Juan Huergo take a selfie on board a tender after they were evacuated from the Zaandam, a Holland American cruise ship, near the Panama Canal.
Laura Gabaroni and her husband Juan Huergo take a selfie on board a tender after they were evacuated from the Zaandam, a Holland American cruise ship, near the Panama Canal. –Juan Huergo via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and KELLI KENNEDY,
AP
March 31, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Passengers from an ill-fated South American cruise are eager to disembark once they reach Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state’s health care resources are already stretched too thin to take on the ships’ coronavirus caseload. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that the decision would be punted to Washington if authorities can’t agree.

With the Zaandam and Rotterdam ships set to arrive later this week and at least two people on board needing emergency attention, a “unified command” of state, local and federal officials will be asked to approve a detailed docking plan requiring the cruise line, Holland America, to handle all medical issues without impacting South Florida’s already-stressed hospitals.

Advertisement

“There are no great choices left. These are all tough outcomes,” Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann Burdian told Broward County commissioners at an emergency meeting Tuesday.

Two of the four deaths on board the Zaandam have been blamed on COVID-19 and nine people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said.

Holland America said the Rotterdam took on nearly 1,400 people who appear to be healthy from its sister ship, leaving 450 guests and 602 crew members on the Zaandam, including more than 190 who said they are sick. More than 300 U.S. citizens are on both ships combined.

The governor said Tuesday he had been in contact with the White House about getting medical supplies to the ships.

“Just to drop people off at the place where we’re having the highest number of cases right now just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” DeSantis said at a news conference.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would speak to DeSantis about the ships.

“They’re dying on the ship,” Trump said. “I’m going to do what’s right. Not only for us, but for humanity.”

Holland America President Orlando Ashford penned an opinion column in the South Florida Sun Sentinel to plead with officials and residents to let the passengers disembark.

Advertisement

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony called the situation a “humanitarian crisis” and asked commissioners at the Tuesday meeting not to decide based on emotion. Allowing the ship to dock would burden the local health care system and put residents at risk of additional exposure, he warned.

“This ship has been turned away from several countries already,” Tony said. “We are in some very, very critical circumstances where we as a county are going to have to determine are we willing to take on this responsibility.”

William Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival, which owns Holland America, told commissioners “we are coming to the place of last resort,” and that his staff had worked through the night on a docking plan. Four people on board have already died. Burke said he hopes two others who are severely ill “will survive the transit.”

Many of the commissioners were sympathetic about the passengers’ plight, including Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich, who urged officials to quickly hammer out a plan.

“These people have been turned away from so many countries, one after the other. We are their last hope. What are we going to do? Let this ship go back out to sea and float around and let people die? I don’t think so,” Rich said.

The meeting ended Tuesday without a decision as Holland America continues to work out the details to dock the ship taking all the precautions advised by the CDC and other agencies.

Carnival said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday that it has about 6,000 passengers on ships that are still at sea, and the company expects to have them disembarked by the end of April.

Advertisement

Carnival spokesman Roger Frizzell said Tuesday night that the company had 40 ships at sea when it halted new cruises in mid-March.

“We expect to have three ships at sea by the end of this week,” Frizzell said.

The Zaandam and other ships became pariahs as countries sealed borders in response to the pandemic. Zaandam passengers said they were asked to keep their rooms dark and leave their drapes closed as they passed through the Panama Canal.

While many have reported feeling ill, most of the passengers and crew on both ships appear to be in good health.

Laura Gabaroni and her husband Juan Huergo, who work for a defense contractor in Orlando, saw their dream vacation turn harrowing as countries shunned them and people fell ill. Fever-free and without symptoms, she and her husband were transferred to the Rotterdam. She wrote DeSantis imploring her governor to let them off.

“Florida continues to receive flights from New York, and it allowed spring break gatherings to go on as planned. Why turn their backs on us?” Gabaroni said.

The Zaandam originally departed from Buenos Aires on March 7 — a day before the U.S. State Department advised to avoid cruise travel and before any substantial restrictions were in place in Florida.

The ship had been scheduled to stop in San Antonio, Chile, and then depart on another 20-day cruise to arrive in Fort Lauderdale in April. But beginning March 15, the Zaandam was denied entry port after port.

Passenger Emily Spindler Brazell, of Tappahannock, Virginia, said they’ve been treated to unlimited phone calls, wine and nice meals including lamb chops and salmon. But they have had to isolate in their rooms.

“The captain said something like, ‘This is not a trip anymore. This is not a cruise. This is a humanitarian mission,’” she said.

This story has been edited to correct the spelling of Zaandam throughout.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.



Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Health Lifestyle Travel Transportation Florida Coronavirus Florida Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
‘Tiger King’
‘Tiger King’: What happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis? March 31, 2020 | 9:24 PM
Jabin Botsford
Media
Media members skip Trump briefings because of little news, health risks March 31, 2020 | 8:30 PM
In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Navy crewman monitors on the deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in international waters off South China Sea.
U.S. Navy
U.S. warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads March 31, 2020 | 7:48 PM
US President Donald Trump looks on during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus deaths
White House projects 100,000-240,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus March 31, 2020 | 6:21 PM
The Bourne Bridge to Cape Cod
CORONAVIRUS
A petition is calling for closing the bridges to Cape Cod. Only year-round residents and select personnel should be allowed, it says. March 31, 2020 | 5:53 PM
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company's warehouse in New York.
Amazon
Amazon fires warehouse worker who staged walkout March 31, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Boston, MA., 12/31/2019, US Rep Jo Kennedy III, and Senator Markey before Democratic candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Old South Church on New Year's Eve. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Politics
Mass. Democrats move to cancel the party's convention — and endorse Ed Markey March 31, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Holyoke, MA - 3/31/20 - Cleaners enter the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke where several people have died due to coronavirus or COVID-19. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Reporter: Brian MacQuarrie
Local
'We will get to the bottom of what happened and when and by who' March 31, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Boston City Hall Architect Michael McKinnell, at a 50th Anniversary Celebration at Boston City Hall in 2019.
Michael McKinnell
Michael McKinnell, who helped design Boston City Hall, dies of COVID-19 complications March 31, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's misfires on virus death rates, tests March 31, 2020 | 2:49 PM
An exterior view of New England Treatment Access in Brookline.
BUSINESS
Marijuana businesses and advocates are pushing for 'essential' status in Mass. Here's why. March 31, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 in the Gardner Auditorium of the Massachusetts State House on March 30, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update March 31, 2020 | 1:51 PM
Andover
Andover
Andover priest accused of sexually abusing minor will resume duties March 31, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Online orders are loaded onto bikes at Whole Foods in Manhattan.
Coronavirus
Workers protest at Instacart, Amazon and Whole Foods, seeking health protections and hazard pay March 31, 2020 | 1:25 PM
The USS Theodore Roosevelt is facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus
Captain of U.S. warship pleads for help amid coronavirus spread on board March 31, 2020 | 1:21 PM
Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders looks at Gov. Charlie Baker while he speaks during a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 in the Gardner Auditorium of the Massachusetts State House on March 30, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Sam Doran/Pool)
CORONAVIRUS
Why Massachusetts hasn't gotten all the emergency supplies it requested March 31, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Maureen Shanahan-Frappier a RN uses sanitizer on her gloves.
Nurses
'We recommend that the state impose a strict 'shelter in place' order' March 31, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) departs after a vote on the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington March 18.
ELECTION 2020
Sanders argues he has ‘narrow path’ and says he wants to push his issues March 31, 2020 | 12:38 PM
chris cuomo
Media
CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19 March 31, 2020 | 12:26 PM
People arrive, some in masks, off a flight from Amsterdam into the arrivals area at terminal E at Logan Airport in East Boston, Massachusetts on March 13, 2020. - US President Donald Trump declared the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a national emergency on March 13, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Masks
CDC considering whether to advise all to wear face coverings in public March 31, 2020 | 12:12 PM
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, a police officer walks across an empty Seventh Avenue in a sparsely populated Times Square due to COVID-19 concerns in New York. Los Angeles is half the size of New York City but has a disproportionately small fraction of the coronavirus cases and deaths as the nation's largest city. The same goes for California when compared with New York state as a whole, which is the current epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Coronavirus
Restrictions are slowing coronavirus infections, new data suggest March 31, 2020 | 11:06 AM
Revere- 03/27/2020 A sih=gn in an upper floor window at the Jack Satter House in Revere which has the largest known outbreak of coronavirus for senior facilities in the state. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Jack Satter House
Revere senior housing complex reports 5 deaths among residents, 13 COVID-19 cases March 31, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Holyoke, MA--4/29/2015--The public elementary and secondary schools in Holyoke are going into receivership. Mayor Alex B. Morse (cq) comments on Wednesday, April 29, 2015. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 30holyoke Reporter: Jeremy Fox
Local
'This is a difficult day for our city, and it is almost certain that more difficult days will follow' March 31, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Politics
Fed steps in once again to try to smooth out lending markets March 31, 2020 | 9:48 AM
In this photo taken Sunday Dec. 1, 2013, Tomie dePaola poses with his artwork in his studio in New London, N.H. The beloved children's author and illustrator has died at the age of 85. DePaola delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful old witch in Italy. His literary agent says dePaola died Monday from surgery complications after taking a bad fall last week. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Obituaries
'Strega Nona' author Tomie dePaola of New Hampshire is dead at age 85 March 31, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Education
Parents feel remote learning due to coronavirus leaves their disabled students behind March 31, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Coronavirus
Maine plant set to begin producing COVID-19 tests March 31, 2020 | 9:15 AM
Politics
White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast March 31, 2020 | 6:56 AM
OPIOID CRISIS & COVID 19
‘We’re addressing one crisis at the expense of another’ March 31, 2020 | 5:00 AM
An elderly woman has her temperature checked at a checkpoint as authorities begin implementing lockdown measures earlier this month in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. EZRA ACAYAN/GETTY IMAGES
STAT
What explains COVID-19’s lethality for the elderly? March 30, 2020 | 10:26 PM