Md., Va. governors blast Trump over protests and lack of coronavirus testing as cases continue to rise in the capital region

Washington, D.C.-area leaders slammed President Donald Trump on Sunday for encouraging protests against stay-at-home orders, while also contradicting the White House's claims that sufficient testing exists to reopen the states.

In this April 13, 2020, file photo Ohio state senate candidate Melissa Ackison, left, and other protesters stand outside the Statehouse Atrium where reporters listen during the State of Ohio's Coronavirus response update at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. The unprecedented national effort to shut down much of daily life to slow the spread of COVID-19 is prompting a growing number of protests. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
In this April 13, 2020, file photo Ohio state senate candidate Melissa Ackison, left, and other protesters stand outside the Statehouse Atrium where reporters listen during the State of Ohio's Coronavirus response update at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. The unprecedented national effort to shut down much of daily life to slow the spread of COVID-19 is prompting a growing number of protests. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File) –(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Luz Lazo, Erin Cox and Hannah Natanson,
The Washington Post
April 19, 2020 | 1:52 PM

Washington, D.C.-area leaders slammed President Donald Trump on Sunday for encouraging protests against stay-at-home orders, while also contradicting the White House’s claims that sufficient testing exists to reopen the states.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, criticized the president’s comments defending protesters in Annapolis and Richmond and other parts of the country who have been demanding governors lift the pandemic-related restrictions, calling them unhelpful and nonsensical, while Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, said Trump is focused on protests because he has not been able to deliver on supplying more coronavirus tests.

“We are fighting a biological war, and we have been asked as governors to fight that war without the supplies we need,” Northam said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Advertisement

“Every governor in America has been pushing and fighting and clawing to get more tests, not only from the federal government, but from every private lab in America and from across the world,” said Hogan, who also appeared on the show. “It’s nowhere near where it needs to be.”

Their comments came as the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia surpassed another dire milestone in the coronavirus crisis Sunday, as the tally of confirmed cases topped 24,000 and the region reported 39 new deaths.

As of Sunday morning, 930 people had died of covid-19 in the three jurisdictions combined and hospitalizations continued to rise.

There were 554 coronavirus-related deaths in Maryland as of Sunday morning, up 15 from Saturday. There were 12,836 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, up 522 from Saturday.

The District added 127 confirmed cases, bringing its total to 2,797. Nearly 100 people have died of the disease in the nation’s capital.

Virginia added 19 deaths Sunday, bringing its total to 280, according to The Washington Post’s tally. The state reported 8,567 confirmed cases Sunday, up 484 from Saturday.

“Just as soon as we can get this health crisis behind us, we will be able to address the economic crisis, get back to were we were and let people get back to their normal lives,” Northam said.

Advertisement

Nonessential businesses will remain closed until May 15 in the District, May 10 in Maryland and May 8 in Virginia, and leaders have warned against letting up on efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. D.C. and Maryland have ordered residents to wear masks when they go out to stores.

Under pressure from civil rights advocates, public health experts and congressional Democrats, Hogan announced Sunday that he had signed an executive order granting early release to hundreds of inmates.

About 720 prisoners, who are both nearing the end of their sentences and are at high-risk for covid-19 complications, have been identified for potential release, Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said.

The executive order also allows corrections officials to accelerate parole and home detention decisions as additional tools to try to safely reduce the vulnerable prison population. Sex offenders are not eligible for early release.

The order comes days after officials announced the first inmate died of covid-19. It also follows more than a month of advocates lobbying Hogan to take aggressive action to release high-risk elderly inmates, those with chronic medical conditions and inmates nearing the end of their prison terms.

As of Thursday, 136 people have tested positive within the system, including 105 correctional officers and other employees.

Hogan initially rejected the idea of releasing inmates, saying a month ago that “they’re safer where they are” and likening correctional facilities to a quarantine space. “I don’t think it’d be a great idea,” he said at the time.

The executive order, however, notes that “because of inmates’ close proximity to each other, employees, and contractors in correctional facilities, the spread of COVID-19 there poses a significant threat to their health, welfare, and safety, as well as the communities in which they live or to which they will return.”

Advertisement

On Saturday, protesters shut down streets around the Maryland State House in Annapolis, calling on Hogan to lift coronavirus-related restrictions. A smaller group protested in Richmond on Thursday by holding a picnic on the capitol grounds without social distancing or wearing masks.

They were among several demonstrations around the nation in recent days urging governors to reopen for business.

In his appearance on CNN, Hogan said he sympathized with protesters clamoring to restart the economy, adding it would be reckless to do so right now.

“I understand the frustration among the people that want to get things open right away. I’m frustrated, too. I wish I had someone to protest to,” Hogan said, before turning to calling out Trump for fanning protests that contradict the reopening guidelines the president issued Thursday. Those guidelines suggest states not consider reopening until coronavirus cases decline for two straight weeks.

“I don’t think it’s helpful to encourage demonstrations and encourage people to go against the president’s own policy,” Hogan said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

In a tweetstorm Friday morning, Trump encouraged protesters in Virginia and other states who in the past week violated stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines to march against Democratic governors.

“LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump tweeted.

The president continued his attack on Virginia at a press briefing Saturday, saying Northam is trying to take away the Second Amendment. “People really have to start looking at what’s going on in Virginia,” Trump said.

Northam, responding specifically to Trump’s calls to “liberate” Virginia, said: “Our president obviously has been unable to deliver on tests and has chosen to focus on protests.”

“This is not the time for protest, this is not the time for divisiveness, this is a time for leadership that will stand up and provide empathy,” Northam said. “It is time for truth and it is the time to bring people together.”

Trump’s tweet on the Second Amendment is most likely a reference to a slate of gun-control bills Northam recently signed into law, which included expanding background checks to all firearm sales.

Northam and Hogan said governors from across the country are collaborating to increase the amount of personal protective equipment and increase testing capabilities.

“To try to push this off to say the governors have plenty of testing and they should just get to work on testing … is just absolutely false,” Hogan said.

Hogan on Friday said he plans release details about the state’s recovery plan late this week. But he said he will be watching hospitalizations, intensive care unit bed usage and deaths to determine whether to consider reopening, and he warned that strict social distancing measures will remain in place until the daily tally of each of those has declined for 14 consecutive days.

In Charles County, the department of health has identified 101 cases of covid-19 in county nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. The facilities with positive cases include Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to state officials.

“Despite following all the top healthcare guidelines and regulations, our staff is devastated to see this virus affect the community,” the Sagepoint board of directors said in a message to the senior community without any further details on how many cases the center has. “They love our clients like family and do everything possible to protect and care for them.”

D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr., D-Ward 8, announced Sunday that his grandmother Veronica Norman, a longtime employee at the District’s public psychiatric facility, had died of covid-19. He said Norman was found unresponsive in her home, and the chief medical examiner determined they could not remove her body because it is a covid-19 case.

“This broke us down even more trying scramble to get her body removed from the house,” White wrote in Instagram and Facebook posts Sunday morning.

Norman worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 40 years and served the District community “unwavering with a commitment to helping others until her last day,” White said, posting a photo of a Certificate of Appreciation she received from the D.C. Department of Mental Health in 2013 in recognition f here 33 years of service to the District.

“We advised her to retire and go home so many times, but her love and commitment for her patients kept pulling her out of bed everyday,” White wrote. “She loved her family and community so much.”

Calling this the “worse time to lose a family member,” White sent his love and prayers to others suffering from the coronavirus and other health conditions.

“We are a resilient people and will make it through these tough times as well we always do,” he wrote. “In the words of grandma, ‘Be Strong Tray.’ Forever missed.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Politics
Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing April 19, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Baker on FTN
CHARLIE BAKER
Watch: Gov. Charlie Baker touts role of contact tracing in coronavirus battle on 'Face the Nation' April 19, 2020 | 12:55 PM
It was an emotional scene as Boston police investigate the scene of a reported child shot at 21 Nazing St. near the intersection with Blue Hill Avenue.
Crime
10-year-old girl shot in Roxbury Saturday evening April 19, 2020 | 12:42 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/31/2020: The Massachusetts State House in Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Safety Net Bill
Mass. lawmakers OK safety net bill that would ban evictions, foreclosures due to coronavirus economic strain April 19, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Miriam Figueroa, a dialysis nurse at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, tends to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit, in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The coronavirus is also shutting down some patients’ kidneys, posing yet another series of life-and-death calculations for doctors who must ferry a limited supply of specialized dialysis machines from one patient in kidney failure to the next.
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS
An overlooked, possibly fatal coronavirus crisis: A dire need for kidney dialysis April 19, 2020 | 12:03 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
ELECTION 2020
Trump team sees edge in linking Biden to China April 19, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Coal Industry
Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry April 19, 2020 | 11:42 AM
In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, in Hanoi.
North Korea
North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump 'a nice note' April 19, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus, at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2020. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)
White House
Pence says 150,000 coronavirus tests being conducted daily April 19, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Antibody test cartridges of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus move along on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Antibody testing
Dozens of coronavirus antibody tests on the market were never vetted by the FDA, leading to accuracy concerns April 19, 2020 | 9:39 AM
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows Visa credit cards in New Orleans.
Economy
How COVID-19 payment accommodations may affect your credit April 19, 2020 | 8:43 AM
People walk on the beach during the coronavirus pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020 on Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus.
#FloridaMorons
#FloridaMorons trends after people flock to reopened Florida beaches April 19, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Social Distancing
Federal judge blocks Kansas limits on religious gatherings April 19, 2020 | 7:44 AM
In this Oct. 6, 2003, file photo, Ming, a mixed Siberian/Bengal tiger who was removed from a New York City apartment, lies tranquilized at Noah's Lost Ark Animal Sanctuary in Berlin Center, Ohio, to move him from his transport cage into another cage. Ming, rescued from a Harlem apartment in 2003 and found a new home at the Ohio animal sanctuary died in February at around the age of 19.
Animals
A 425-pound tiger living in a Harlem apartment? Yes, it happened. April 19, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Ayanna Pressley.
Politics
Ayanna Pressley reacts to CDC sharing racial data in COVID-19 reports April 18, 2020 | 8:38 PM
College Street Springfield
Local
1 killed, 4 injured in Springfield backyard shooting April 18, 2020 | 8:16 PM
Jim Bello Hingham
CORONAVIRUS
A Hingham man's 'miracle' recovery from coronavirus after 32 days on life support April 18, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Sports News
Pandemic costing youth sports millions, creating uncertainty April 18, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Dr. Laura Dean is Pregnant
Pregnancy
What to know while pregnant in the coronavirus era April 18, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Boston, MA - 4/18/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on April 18, 2020. Gov. Baker and U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville spoke on the value of the Boston Hope Field Medical Station in relieving pressure off of near capacity hospitals across the Commonwealth. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Charlie Baker
Gov. Baker detailed the state's response to COVID-19 vs. other tragedies April 18, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Bonnie Jo Mount
Health
Will East Coast beaches open? Maybe, but with some changes. April 18, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci Speaks at White House
2020
The coronavirus in America: what the year ahead could look like April 18, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker
Politics
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president April 18, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, second left, speaks to pupils during the reopening of Lykkebo School in Copenhagen, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Denmark is beginning to relax its strict coronavirus lockdown measures by allowing some classes to return nationwide Wednesday to school. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Health
In glimpse of life after lockdown, some countries begin to reopen schools April 18, 2020 | 3:54 PM
Krispy Kreme No Longer in Maine
Krispy Kreme
Maine's only Krispy Kreme stores are gone for good April 18, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Pence
Vice President Mike Pence delivering Air Force Academy commencement address April 18, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Michael Robinson Chavez
CDC
Contamination at CDC lab delayed rollout of coronavirus tests April 18, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 18, 2020 | 1:20 PM
In this March 20, 2002 file photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill holds a news conference at the U.N. Conference for Financing of Development in Monterrey, Mexico. O’Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with Bush over tax policy and then produced a book critical of the administration, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was 84.
Obituary
Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill dies at age 84 April 18, 2020 | 1:00 PM
In this file photo President Donald Trump says goodbye to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, at the West Wing of the White House, Thursday June 20, 2019, after their meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. & Canada
Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days April 18, 2020 | 12:22 PM