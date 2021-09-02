Health 2 more human cases of West Nile virus identified in Mass. "These are the second and third human cases of West Nile virus infection in Massachusetts this year and we are seeing significant expansion of virus activity in mosquitoes." In this file photo, a Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito is shown in this undated photograph on a human finger. REUTERS/James Gathany/CDC/Handout

State officials reported two more confirmed cases of West Nile virus in humans on Thursday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, both individuals were male — one in his 50s and one in his 70s — and exposed to the virus in Middlesex County.

On Wednesday, state officials reported that the first confirmed West Nile virus case in Massachusetts this season was in a woman, in her 80s, who was also likely exposed in Middlesex County. There have been no deaths this year associated with the virus.

“These are the second and third human cases of West Nile virus infection in Massachusetts this year and we are seeing significant expansion of virus activity in mosquitoes,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “Risk from West Nile virus will continue until the first hard frost. As we enjoy the unofficial last weekend of summer and then head back to school and work, it is important for people to remember to continue to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.”

Officials said the Greater Boston area, as well as several towns in Bristol and Worcester counties, are already at moderate risk for West Nile Virus. However, based on these three cases, an increase in West Nile virus findings in mosquitos, and mosquito-favorable weather, the risk level is being raised from low to moderate in 38 additional communities. Those communities are:

Essex County: Beverly, Danvers, Lynn, Marblehead, Middleton, Nahant, Peabody, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott and Wenham

Hampden County: Agawam, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Springfield and West Springfield

Middlesex County: Bedford, Billerica, Burlington, Carlisle, Lexington, Lincoln, Natick, North Reading, Reading, Sudbury, Wayland, Weston and Wilmington

Norfolk County: Dedham, Needham, and Wellesley

Suffolk County: Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop

Worcester County: Grafton and Upton

Officials said there were five human cases of West Nile virus identified in Massachusetts in 2020. Usually transmitted through a mosquito bite, it can infect people of all ages but people over 50 are at a higher risk of severe disease. Most people don’t show symptoms, and those who do commonly have fever and flu-like symptoms.

Here are some tips from the Massachusetts DPH on protecting yourself from mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent outdoors, preferably with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, or IR3535 (though not on children under 3-years-old).

Be aware of peak mosquito hours, which are from dusk to dawn, and consider rescheduling events during those times.

Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks if you suspect exposure.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, so drain any around your home.

Install or repair window screens.

Protect your animals, and call the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Division of Animal Health at 617-626-1795 if your animal has been diagnosed.