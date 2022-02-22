Mass. reports 4,118 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days, as well as 37 new deaths from Friday

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 4,118 (from Friday-Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,534,071
Newly reported deaths: 37 (from Friday)
Total confirmed deaths: 22,445
Newly reported tests: 185,410
Total tests: 40,617,329
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.44%
Hospitalized patients: 573
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 312
ICU patients: 113
Intubated patients: 68
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
