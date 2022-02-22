Health

Mass. reports 4,118 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days, as well as 37 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 573 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

By John Waller

Newly reported cases: 4,118 (from Friday-Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,534,071

Newly reported deaths: 37 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 22,445

Newly reported tests: 185,410

Total tests: 40,617,329

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.44%

Hospitalized patients: 573

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 312

ICU patients: 113

Intubated patients: 68

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.