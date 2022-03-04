Health Bird flu is prevalent among wild and domestic birds in Mass., officials say Anyone finding sick or dead birds can report wild birds to 508-389-6300 and domestic birds to 617-626-1795. A hooded merganser duck floated on Upper Mystic Lake in Arlington in 2016.





Bird flu has been detected in multiple areas of Massachusetts, where state agriculture officials said it is “generally present . . . in the wild bird population,” according to a notice posted on Facebook Thursday. The highest prevalence appears to be among waterfowl and shore birds, especially “dabbling ducks” such as mallards, officials said.

The state Department of Agricultural Resources said the flu, known as the highly pathogenic avian influenza, has also cautioned poultry farmers to keep wild fowl away from their flocks.

Contaminated shoes, clothing, and equipment also can expose domestic birds to the virus, the department said. Bird flu is highly contagious and is often fatal for chickens, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

