Health Boston again has the top pediatric care center in the country, according to US News Boston Children’s Hospital has earned the top spot for nine consecutive years. Boston Children's Hospital. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

For the ninth year in a row, Boston Children’s Hospital is being recognized as the best overall health care center for kids in the country.

The Boston institution claimed the top spot in the 2022-2023 rankings of the Best Children’s Hospitals on the U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll.

The publication compiles the list each year after reviewing patient outcomes, including mortality rates and potential complications following procedures, as well as the availability of care-related resources and overall compliance with hand-washing protocols and other best practices. These factors determine about one-third of a hospital’s score in each specialty, according to U.S. News.

More than 5,000 physicians also responded to a survey, asking them to name up to 10 hospitals they consider best in their speciality for kids with serious or difficult medical problems, the publication said.

In addition to being ranked No. 1 on the Honor Roll, Boston Children’s claimed the top spot in four of the 10 specialties considered by U.S. News: pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, pediatric orthopedics, and pediatric urology.

Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center was also recognized as the best center for pediatric cancer by the publication.

Boston Children’s ranked second for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, and pediatric neonatology. The hospital earned third in pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery, and pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery.

See below for the 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll.

Boston Children’s Hospital. Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Children’s National Hospital, Washington, D.C. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, Palo Alto, California.