Health Dog food sold in New England could be contaminated with salmonella Freshpet announced a voluntary recall on a certain product. Certain bags of Freshpet dog food sold in New England could be contaminated with Salmonella. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

A dog food manufacturer has announced a voluntary recall for some of its products sold in New England, citing the potential for salmonella contamination.

Freshpet Inc. announced the recall Friday, and the company is cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The product in question is “Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag),” according to the FDA. The particular product being recalled has a sell by date of October 29 of this year. Its retail UPC code is 627975011673.

The UPC code and the sell by date can be found on the bottom of the dog food bag.

Freshpet designated a single batch for destruction, but “a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks,” according to the company.

No other Freshpet products are being affected by this recall.

The contaminated pet food may have been sold at some Target stores and other retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia. It could have also been sold at Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia.

If customers have these items in their possession, they should dispose of them immediately, and stop feeding the food to their dogs.

If infected with salmonella, dogs may become lethargic and have diarrhea, which could be bloody. Other symptoms include fever and vomiting, but some dogs may only experience decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.

“Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your dog has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian,” the FDA announcement said.

In addition to potentially affecting the animals eating this product, the contaminated batch could also pose a risk to humans when handling the dog food. This risk would be heightened if people have not thoroughly washed their hands after touching the product or surfaces exposed to the product. Children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised are especially vulnerable, the FDA said.

People should monitor themselves for the following symptoms if they believe they could be infected with salmonella: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever.

Salmonella can also cause more dangerous ailments like arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Freshpet has not received any reports of illness yet.

Those who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should call 1-800-285-0563 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. EDT. People can call on weekends from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m., or visit freshpetrecall.com.