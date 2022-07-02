Health Some onions sold at Wegmans stores in Mass. recalled over potential Listeria contamination Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and even fatal infections in small children, frail people, and others with compromised immune systems, the statement said. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is recalling Vidalia onions packed between June 20 and June 23 on a specific factory line where Listeria was later found, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Thursday.





A Georgia onion grower is voluntarily recalling Little Bear brand Vidalia onions sold at Wegmans locations in Massachusetts and supermarkets elsewhere that potentially have been contaminated with Listeria bacteria, officials said.

“The health and safety of consumers are our top priorities here at A&M Farms,” Aries Haygood, co-owner of the farm, said in the statement. “We are glad that most of the implicated product never reached stores, but we are focused intently on alerting consumers in those areas that did receive the onions. We stopped packing on the implicated line, and I am personally overseeing a full cleaning and sanitation of the equipment and an internal review of our processes.”

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and even fatal infections in small children, frail people, and others with compromised immune systems, the statement said.

