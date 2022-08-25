Health Officials announce 37 new monkeypox cases as numbers decline for second week in a row This follows a change in vaccination procedure that is expected to create a higher rate of immunity. There are currently 14 health care providers offering vaccination against monkeypox across the state. Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 37 new cases of monkeypox Thursday. This marks the second week in a row that new cases have declined.

There have been 280 confirmed cases in Massachusetts since the state’s first case was announced May 18. The DPH announces new cases on Thursdays.

As of August 24, 15,546 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts, the DPH said.

Last week, the DPH issued an advisory for Massachusetts JYNNEOS vaccine providers to begin administering a lower dose of the vaccine into skin, as opposed to muscle. This will allow a higher rate of vaccination, and Boston health officials urged citizens to take advantage of the new approach.

There are currently 14 health care providers offering vaccination across the state, located in Boston, Cambridge, Framingham, Lawrence, New Bedford, Provincetown, Randolph, Somerville, Springfield, and Worcester.

The JYNNEOS vaccine in Massachusetts is still in short supply, the DPH said, but vaccination is readily available to Massachusetts residents who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria. Men who have sex with men continue to make up a “significant proportion” of the cases identified, according to the department.

The department noted that 16,603 cases of monkeypox virus have been reported nationally this year. Symptoms can include fever, headache, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, and rash lesions. Patients generally recover fully in 2 to 4 weeks, the department said.

According to health officials, monkeypox can be spread through direct skin-to-skin contact with rash lesions, sharing linens or unwashed clothing with someone who has tested positive, and respiratory droplets through face-to-face interactions.

For those who believe they may have the virus, the CDC advises to wear a mask, cover any rash or lesions when around others, and contact a healthcare provider. For more information on monkeypox and how it spreads, visit www.mass.gov/monkeypox and www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox.