State health officials say another 37 residents diagnosed with monkeypox

Another 37 people in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with monkeypox, state health officials said Thursday, as the global outbreak of the virus continues to expand. The new cases were diagnosed between Aug. 25 and Wednesday, bringing the number of infections in the state to 317 since the first was announced May 18, according to a weekly update on the outbreak from the Department of Public Health.

Officials reported the same number of new cases last week. State and local health officials are working with patients and their health care providers to identify anyone who may have had contact with the 37 people while they were infectious, the statement said. Monkeypox was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization on July 23 and then designated a national health emergency by the Biden administration on Aug. 4.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 18,989 cases of monkeypox virus nationwide amid the global outbreak this year, which has caused 51,257 infections worldwide, according to CDC data. Anyone with the virus is advised to isolate and avoid having contact with others until they are no longer infectious. The monkeypox vaccine is now available at 14 sites across the state and through mobile providers, officials said. As of Wednesday, providers had administered 18,085 doses of the vaccine in Massachusetts.

