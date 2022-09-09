Health Fourth human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Massachusetts “Most people infected with WNV will have no symptoms.” Rick Bowmer / AP, File





A man in his 80′s has been confirmed as the state’s fourth human case of West Nile virus this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Thursday. The man was exposed to the virus in Middlesex County, an area known to be at increased risk for the mosquito-borne disease, the department said in a statement.

The man’s case is the second confirmed this week by the state. On Tuesday, officials announced that a man in his 20s, who was exposed in Suffolk County, was the state’s third case. He was also the youngest person infected this year, the state said. “The risk of human infection with WNV is moderate to high in the Greater Boston area,” the statement said.

There were 11 human cases of the virus confirmed in Massachusetts in 2021, the statement said. The virus is usually transmitted to humans by bite from infected mosquitos. While people of all ages are susceptible to the virus, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease, the statement said. Symptoms include fever and flu-like illness, and In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.

