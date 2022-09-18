Health N.H. child diagnosed with monkeypox The child from Manchester has "mild illness," and is isolating at home according to a statement from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The first case of monkeypox in a child in New Hampshire was diagnosed Friday. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

New Hampshire reported its first case of monkeypox in a child Friday, according to officials.

The child was infected following an “identified exposure to a household contact” according to a statement from New Hampshire health officials. This kid is experiencing “mild illness” and is isolating at home to prevent further spread.

“Our public health team is working to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus so we can connect them with preventive vaccination, but the risk to the general school population and others in the community is very low,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the city of Manchester Health Department are working with the child’s school to perform contact tracing to ensure other children aren’t at risk of infection.

Thus far, the CDC reported at least 27 children under the age of 16 have been infected with monkeypox.

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, the CDC recommends avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that could potentially be monkeypox, washing hands often, and avoiding contact with objects a person with monkeypox used.